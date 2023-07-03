Good news for sweet corn fans in Lancaster County: the Corn Wagon is back and open for business for the 2023 season.

The popular Millersville roadside produce stand owned by the Brenneman family soft-opened on Saturday and kicks off sweet corn season today just in time for July 4 barbecues.

The Corn Wagon, located at the 2100 block Millersville Road in Lancaster, will have sweet corn available $4.50 for 13 ears.

The stand is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday from July to November, weather permitting. For updates, visit the Corn Wagon's website and Facebook page.