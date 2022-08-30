The best burger in Pennsylvania is just a few yards from Clipper Magazine Stadium, according to Yelp's blog.

Route 66, 45 W. Liberty St. in Manheim Township, made an appearance on Yelp's latest "Top Cheeseburger in Every State" list this past week.

Route 66 restaurant opens in Lancaster Route 66, a restaurant featuring burgers, fries and milkshakes, has opened in Lancaster.

"I'm so happy to represent Lancaster," says Route 66 owner Mujtaba "Mash" Mahmood, when notified of the list. "The best cheeseburger, out of, how many cities in Pennsylvania? Wow."

Though Mahmood jokingly refers to Yelp as "the place where haters go," Route 66 currently has 4.5 stars based on 101 reviews. These numbers are important for Yelp's methodology in declaring these state-wide winners:

"This is a list for the Top Cheeseburger in every State in 2022 according to Yelp," a methodology explanation reads in the blog post. "We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger' between January 1, 2022 and July 15, 2022. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 27, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 27, 2022."

Route 66 joins the likes of Empire Burger in Colorado and Ooh La La Burgers in Washington state.

(Editor's note: The original version of this article incorrectly stated the location of Route 66. It is in Manheim Township.)