Familiar sights – and delicious smells – will return to Long’s Park during the 68th annual Civitas Lancaster Chicken Barbecue, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16.

The barbecue, which was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns to Long's Park with a new name and new time. The barbecue, which typically took place in May and was formerly organized by the Lancaster Sertoma Club, has been recognized by the Guinness World Book of Records as the largest one-day chicken barbecue event.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at civitaslancaster.org for a discounted rate of $10. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $12 and people can purchase tickets while in line. Proceeds from the barbecue will go to the beautification and upkeep of Long’s Park, and to local nonprofit organizations.

The dinner includes a half chicken, pretzels from Unique Pretzels, potato chips from Herr’s, Nibs from Hershey, apple sauce from Wegman’s, a dinner roll from Pepperidge Farm and a drink and ice cream from Turkey Hill Dairy.

There are drive-thru and eat-in options. There will be a Civitas Court area at Long’s Park featuring other food and drink options including beer from Wacker Brewing Company, Bricker’s Famous French Fries, funnel cake from Schnades and soft pretzels from Foltz’s Pretzel. Harley Davison will be on site showing their electric motorcycles. The food court area also includes games.

Doug Price, the president of the club and chair of the 2021 chicken barbecue event, says he expects about to serve about 15,000 chicken dinners and that 8,000-10,000 cars will pass through the park that day.

The traffic will be directed to enter at the upper entrance – nearest Route 30 – and will exit at the lower exit across from The Crossing Shopping Center. Price notes the busiest times are typically between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and people begin lining up for their meals as early as 9:30 a.m.

Civitas is the successor organization to Sertoma organization that ran that barbecue for more than six decades. Civitas is essentially the same organization, says Price. The club has the same members and the same mission, but breaking away from the Sertoma and its national initiatives have allowed more money to stay in Lancaster County.

Previous barbecues have typically raised about $100,000 with 70% going to Long’s Park upkeep. Price says the organization is currently working on a new basketball court for the park. The remaining proceeds go to charity organizations such as Blessings of Hope food bank, Compass Mark Future Generation program and the Salvation Army. In years past, the organization gave about 5% of the proceeds, typically about $5,000, to the national Sertoma organization, Price says, but now that money will stay in Lancaster County.

“We’re here to give back to the community,” says Price, of Strasburg Township.

Long's Park is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Harrisburg Pike.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can do so at civitaslancaster.org.