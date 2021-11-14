It may be your biggest meal of the year. Or ever. (Remember, no one is keeping score. Really.)
When it comes to Thanksgiving, all cooks benefit from a kitchen fairy dropping knowledge and sprinkling pixie-dusted words of encouragement. With this handy-dandy planner, we hope to be the kitchen fairy in your ear, whispering little tips and tricks as you measure and chop and make edits to your to-do list.
Over the coming days, this planner will grow, and as always, we welcome your input. Let us know how else we can help. If you have a question burning a hole in your potholder, send it our way. We may publish it in the Nov. 21 Food section. Drop us a line at: kodonnel@lnpnews.com.
Wishing you all a healthy and happy Thanksgiving.
Doing the math
— In many ways, Thanksgiving prep is a numbers game. We walk you through the temperatures, times, ratios and serving estimates for many of the classic dishes.
Turkey talk
— Where to buy a Lancaster County-raised bird.
— How to cook a turkey, start to finish, with a roasting FAQ. If you like turkey, this one’s a keeper.
Cranberries
— Cranberry sauce for the table
— How to make your own cranberry juice (and sparkler for the holidays)
Winter squash school
— A guide to 8 varieties of locally grown winter squash, including neck pumpkin
— The scoop on roasting winter squash and turning it into puree, a blank slate for sides, soup and pie.
Carb Corner
— Dinner rolls that you can make ahead and freeze.
Sweet endings
— Pie, pie, pie: How to make dough, apple filling and stay calm.
— Eight places to buy lard in Lancaster County for pie or other baking projects.
— Really good pumpkin bread with neck pumpkin.
— Poached pears for a downsized Thanksgiving or date night.
— Any-fruit upside down cornmeal cake.
Don’t feel like cooking the whole shebang?
— Our list of Lancaster businesses accepting Thanksgiving pre-orders for pies and sides, or even complete dinners.