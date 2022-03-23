Students from the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center will demonstrate their culinary art skills at the 2022 Taste of Success event on Friday. The budding culinary professionals will serve up several dishes to attendees during the cooking competition at Melhorn Manor in Mount Joy. The event will support the YWCA Lancaster’s New Choices Career Development Program, which helps individuals over age 18 in Lancaster, York and Chester counties achieve economic self-sufficiency through personal development, career guidance, and job training.

The program has a track record of success — according to YWCA’s website, more than 80 percent of the 2021 New Choices graduates were placed in employment, training or continuing education programs.

Enisha Sealey, an alumna of New Choices, is a first-time competitor in the culinary arts showdown. For the 21-year-old, it’s one step closer to fulfilling her dream career.

“I always aspired to be a chef,” says Sealey, “and New Choices helped me towards achieving my dream.”

Sealey, a Columbia High School graduate, says she liked to cook as a child. By age 8, she says she was able to put a complete meal on the dinner table.

In her teen years, Sealey lost confidence, but the passion to pursue her ambition didn’t die. She enrolled in New Choices for career development and graduated in June 2020.

After graduating, Sealey, a single mom to 2-year-old Armond Hairston, Jr., earned a scholarship to Lancaster County Career and Technology Center. She’s enrolled in the culinary arts program and attends the Mount Joy campus.

MORE INFO Taste of Success begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Melhorn Manor, 977 W. Main St., Mount Joy. For more information or to see ticket availability, visit ywcalancaster.org/taste-of-success or call 717-393-1735. For information about the New Choices Career Development Program, call Deb St. Onge at 717-869-5006 or visit ywcalancaster.org.

A success story

“Enisha is a success story. She’s excelled and is a leader in her culinary arts class,” says Deb St. Onge, director of YWCA Lancaster New Choices. Sealey is one of several alumni who will share their stories via video at Friday’s event.

Sealey is “excited and honored” to compete with teammates Natalie Pillittere and Emily See. The team will prepare Salt Bae Steak — a reference to the 2017 meme.

They will compete with two other Culinary Arts Teams cooking Ahi Pineapple Express and Machaca Madness.

In addition, three Bakery and Pastry Arts teams will compete serving Sunset Trifle, Lemon Berry Swirl and Chocolate Berry Lava. Guests vote on their favorite sweet and savory culinary specialty. Winners receive a medal and bragging rights.

“I hope people attend Taste of Success to support young chefs with growing talents,” says Sealey.

Since March 2020, New Choices training has been virtual due to COVID-19. In-person training will return in April.

St. Onge has also been working with individuals in-person on a one-on-one basis, including partnerships to offer dedicated classes for participants of Milagro House and North Star Initiative. Those one-on-one sessions will continue, St. Onge says.

“Success for the students is beautiful. We hope to change from being the best-kept secret to people knowing about our program so we can help more people,” says St. Onge.

‘A new life’

Shelly Young, an October 2021 graduate, has nothing but praise for New Choices which helped her through a “very dark season” in her life. Thanks to the program, losing her job after five years ended up to be a blessing for the 42-year-old Ephrata resident.

“New Choices isn’t just about getting a job, it’s about getting a new life,” says Young. She believes God led her to St. Onge, who gave her hope and help to fight the fear of finding a new job.

“Shelly and I worked together to deal with her stress and feeling lost with no direction. She’s another New Choices success story,” says St. Onge.

Less than seven weeks after losing her job, Young, an Ephrata High School and Berks Technical Institute graduate, was employed with a new company in a job she loves.

“I feel more balanced, happier and content,” says Young. She credits the program for reinforcing the importance to have life balance and a job you like for overall health.

Aaron Spangler, YWCA director of communications, said Taste of Success is a key fundraiser for New Choices, which is a free program for participants.

“As of Monday, we have 175 people registered to attend the event, with many sponsors,” says Spangler, noting that the total amount isn’t yet final. Tickets begin at $75 with partnership sponsor opportunities from $500 to $10,000.

The event also includes a silent auction, which is live now online and offers 50 items including gift cards, airplane or horseback riding lessons, a golf outing and signed NFL footballs. Bids will be accepted on silent auction items until 7:45 p.m. Friday. Click here for a link to the silent auction.

Spangler says anyone can bid on the silent auction items, make a donation or participate in a 50/50 raffle with instructions in the booklet. The live auction is for event guests and takes place at 7:45 p.m. with auctioneer Tim Keller.

Live auction items include a private chef experience for 10, a spa visit or a duck pin bowling and pizza party for up to 20.