For the first time this summer, you can sip an ice cold beer while enjoying a Long's Park Summer Music Series concert.

This Sunday, to accompany the concert with Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones, Long's Park will host a beer garden in collaboration with Mad Chef Craft Brewing and Civitas Lancaster.

"This is a must-see concert, and we are thankful to partner with Civitas and Mad Chef for this special event," says Tom Ellis, president of Long's Park Amphitheater Foundation. "This venue has it all: Great music, food, a dance floor and the perfect way to support our community with a cold brew."

The beer garden runs from 6-9 p.m., and some proceeds from beer sales will go towards beautifying Long's Park. As always, the music will begin at 7:30 p.m.

This isn't the first time Long's Park has hosted a beer garden, though it is a rare occasion. The park had a beer garden for last year's Civitas barbecue fundraiser and 2021's Day of Music celebration.

Earlier this year, owners with Civitas Lancaster announced that it would no longer organize the yearly chicken barbecue fundraiser, citing higher chicken costs and a lack of volunteers.

For more information, visit longspark.org.