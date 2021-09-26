Lancaster County is a sweet place to live; but it’s also home to some of the most unusual sweet treats. From poop candy to deviled eggs, here are some of the most unusual candies sold at a few of the area’s specialty candy shops.

VANILLA-FLAVORED ‘POOP CANDY’

Yes, poop candy is a thing. Candy*ology in Lititz sells vanilla-flavored poop candy mints in the shape of a poop emoji. They also have a “Flash Poop” lollipop in cola and cherry flavors.

• Price: Vanilla-flavored poop candy is $3.99, “Flash Poop” is $2.29.

• Where: Candy*ology, 69 E. Main St., Lititz.

LITITZ BARK

Lititz Bark is a Wilbur Chocolate creation that started years ago during Lititz Chocolate Walk, and stuck ever since. The sweet and salty bark chocolate is made up of milk chocolate bark, Tom Sturgis pretzel pieces, caramel, dark and white chocolate drizzle and sea salt.

• Price: A 12-ounce bag is $11.99.

• Where: Wilbur Chocolate retail store, 45 N. Broad St., Lititz.

KEY LIME MARGARITA COTTON CANDY

This cocktail-inspired cotton candy can be found at Lolli & Pops, at the Park City Center mall. The store also has similar flavors in Sparkling Berry Prosecco and Pina Colada, among others.

• Price: $7.95.

• Where: Lolli & Pops, 208 Park City Center mall, Lancaster.

HAMMOND’S PIGS AND TATERS CHOCOLATE BAR

This milk chocolate bar with bacon-flavored bits and potato chips is one of the top-selling chocolate bars at Candy*ology in Lititz. Other chocolate bar flavors at Candy*ology include Bourbon Pecan Pie, Chicken & Waffles and PB&J Sandwich.

• Price: $4.99.

• Where: Candy*ology, 69 E. Main St., Lititz.

DEVILED EGG CANDY

Right in the middle of Intercourse, E+A Candies sells candies that look identical to deviled eggs. White chocolate serves as the outside of the egg, and Rice Krispies and sprinkled red sugar create the center of the egg.

• Price: $18.50 for a 12 count.

• Where: E&A Candies, 3614 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.

THE SODA WALL

The “Soda Wall” is a can’t-miss when at Candy*ology in Lititz. With flavors like pickle, Martian poop and mustard, gross and unusual flavors of soda are abundant at this Lancaster County candy store.

• Price: $3.99 each.

• Where: Candy*ology, 69 E. Main St., Lititz.

KOLSVART CANDY FISH

This is Sweetish’s Swedish version of Swedish Fish. The chewy candy fishes are in the shape of a Swedish turbot. Some of the flavors are blueberry, raspberry and elderflower.

• Price: $8.50.

• Where: Sweetish Candy, 356 N. Queen St., Lancaster.