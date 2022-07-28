Those who find themselves craving a traditional, cold beer from Lancaster County mainstay Stoudts Brewing Company will soon be able to find it in local stores.

Stoudts Brewing Company, which Carol Stoudt started in 1987, closed its doors in 2020 when Stoudt announced her intention to retire.

On Thursday, Stoudts and Evil Genius Beer Company announced a partnership to bring Stoudts beers back to store shelves.

Its first brew, Oktoberfest, will be available in local stores beginning Aug. 1.

“It’s important to continue this legacy of equality and pursuit of innovation,” said Stoudt in a press release. “When we closed the brewhouse in 2020 we had no intention of retiring the brand. We just needed the right situation to bring Stoudts back to the forefront of the market.”

Stoudt was the United States' first female brewmaster since the Prohibition. She and her husband, Edward Stoudt, ran a brewery and pub in Adamstown until her retirement in 2020.

Inspired by Stoudt and her story, Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company helped to restart Stoudts brewing production as part of a partnership, according to a press release.

“Carol has been looked up to by a lot of people in our industry – and it’s an honor to continue her legacy and introduce authentic German-style beers to a new generation,” said Evil Genius Project Manager Jenna Greb in a press release.

Trevor Hayward, co-founder of Evil Genius, said there’s a personal element to the partnership.

“I was disappointed when they announced they were closing,” Hayward said in a press release. “I’ve known Carol for many years, having attended her legendary beer fests and becoming close friends, so helping to relaunch Stoudts just made sense. People were missing out on really fantastic beer and we wanted to help bring that back for them.”

Stoudts will release more of its classic brews, like Stoudts Gold, this year and in 2023, according to a press release.

This story is breaking news and will be updated with more information.