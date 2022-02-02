Life is short, says the T-shirt slogan. Eat dessert first.

That’s the spirit behind Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, celebrated with expanded hours and sweet specials at eateries around Lancaster County. This Saturday marks the annual celebration that seeks to liven up our lives at this cold and wintry time of year.

The commonly accepted origin story of this food holiday features Florence Rappaport, a mom of six in upstate New York, serving ice cream at breakfast in the mid-1960s as an antidote to her kids’ shut-in boredom on a snowy day.

These days, it’s a reason for shops and restaurants that serve ice cream to welcome customers early for a decadent start to the day — eating ice cream that’s sometimes paired with waffles or other breakfast foods.

Below are some of the places that are celebrating this Saturday. Many of them will be open all day, but serving specials during breakfast hours.

This story will be updated as more participating eateries are added.

BIRD-IN-HAND FAMILY RESTAURANT & SMORGASBORD,

BIRD-IN-HAND BAKERY & CAFE

• Where: Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord is at 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, and the Bakery & Cafe is at 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, both in Bird-in-Hand.

• What: From 7 to 11 a.m. the restaurant will be serving fried ice cream and waffles, and the bakery and cafe will offer baked oatmeal and ice cream affogato (ice cream with coffee poured over).

DOWN ON THE FARM CREAMERY

• Where: Near the Choo Choo Barn, at 226 Gap Road, and on the farm at 509 May Post Office Road, both near Strasburg.

• What: From 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., both locations will offer waffles and ice cream all day and free coffee and hot chocolate until noon. At the Gap Road location, there will also be breakfast logs served until noon. There will also be a free Smokey Cheezer (mini wrapped hot dog) for anyone coming to either location Saturday.

FOX MEADOWS CREAMERY

• Where: 2475 W. Main St., Ephrata.

• What: The creamery will be serving treats from its regular menu from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

GOOD LIFE ICE CREAM & TREATS

• Where: 2088 Fruitville Pike.

• What: From 8 a.m. to noon, Good Life will be serving a special menu including homemade waffle, cinnamon roll or doughnut sundaes, featuring two scoops of ice cream with choice of drizzle, plus whipped topping, cinnamon or sprinkles and a cherry. The sundaes come with coffee or orange juice. Single doughnuts, waffles and cinnamon rolls will also be available, along with breakfast-themed specialty ice cream flavors including Blueberry Muffin, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Coffee and Cookies, Peanut Butter Chocolate-Covered Bacon, Nutella, Cap’n Crunch French Toast and Maple Apple Upside Down Cake. Other ice cream flavors will also be available.

HAYLOFT ICE CREAM TREATS & SOFT PRETZELS

• Where: 95 S. Groffdale Road, Leola.

• What: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the HayLoft will offer affogato (an ice cream sundae with espresso poured over) with a choice of 16 different flavors of hand-dipped ice cream.

LANCASTER SWEET SHOPPE

• Where: 141 N. Duke St.

• What: From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the shop will be serving up warm waffle sundaes — a fresh, warm waffle with choice of ice cream and toppings including fresh fruit, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. There will be limited indoor seating and outdoor seating in the courtyard, heated with a fire pit.

LICKITY SPLIT RESTAURANT

• Where: ​209 E. Main St., New Holland.

• What: From 8 to 11 a.m., the restaurant will be serving its regular ice cream menu plus these specials: a Hot Fudge Long John Boat, featuring a split Achenbach’s long john with ice cream and toppings; a Coffee & Doughnut Sundae, featuring coffee ice cream and toppings on a freshly baked glazed doughnut; a Sticky Bun Sundae, featuring caramel truffle ice cream and toppings with a warm sticky bun; and two large buttermilk pancakes served with ice cream and toppings. For those who are not up for ice cream, there’s an egg-and-cheddar quiche on the specials menu, along with breakfast side dishes. The kids’ menu includes a kid-sized Sticky Bun Sundae; a Sweet Street Sundae that’s a glazed doughnut topped with “magical unicorn ice cream,” M&Ms, rainbow sprinkles, whipped topping and a cherry; and one buttermilk pancake with ice cream on the side. A choice of drink is included, and there are kid-sized breakfast sides available.

MAX’S EATERY AND MAX & GO

• Where: Max’s Eatery is at 38 W. King St., and the recently opened quick-service Max & Go is at 600 Richmond Drive in Manheim Township.

• What: Starting at 10 a.m., the two locations of Max’s are offering a sundae of vanilla soft serve, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles, a twisted cookie stick and a cherry served in the pink Max’s collectible cup. There will also be waffles a la mode, milkshakes and Max’s usual breakfast fare.

MIESSE CANDIES & ICE CREAM PARLOR

• Where: 118 N. Water St.

• What: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shop will be serving the recently relaunched Pensupreme Ice Cream brand, along with ice cream samples, hot chocolate bombs, coffee, waffles from Blazin’ J’s and more. Takeouts of scooped ice cream or pints are available. There will be some limited socially distanced seating at tables inside the chocolate factory. Masks are required. From 11 a.m to 1 p.m., Poppy the Groundhog will be on site, and anyone spending $10 or more at the shop and mentioning Poppy will receive a Poppy Poo Chocolate Pop.

OREGON DAIRY’S MILKHOUSE

• Where: 2900 Oregon Pike, south of Lititz in Manheim Township.

• What: From 6 to 11 a.m., the Milkhouse at Oregon Dairy will be serving up five special treats for the day: Fruity-licious, Pigs Pen and Chocolate Peanut Butter Delight, along with an ice cream parfait and a coffee float.

PINE VIEW DAIRY

• Where: 2225 New Danville Pike.

• What: From 8 to 11 a.m., there will be specials for takeout only (no indoor seating available), including hot chocolate and hot coffee floats; ice cream with a choice of warm blueberry oatmeal, bananas, granola or fruity whirls cereal; ice cream cookie sandwiches in chocolate chip, peanut butter or oatmeal raisin; and Pine View’s regular menu of hand-dipped ice cream served in cones or cups, and milkshakes.

SPLITS & GIGGLES CAFE

• Where: 500 W. Lemon St.

• What: From 7 a.m. to noon, the cafe is offering two ways to enjoy Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. The cafe is serving up most of its regular menu items along with waffle sundaes with freshly made Thom’s Bread waffles. All orders will be taken at the take-out window, with heated seating available on the back patio. The second option, designed for those who are avoiding crowds, is ordering a “waffle kit” with ice cream, a waffle and toppings, which can can be delivered within 5 miles of the eatery or picked up in person at the store on Friday, Feb. 4. Order online at splitsandgiggles.com by clicking the “ice cream for breakfast” tab.

THE TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE

• Where: 201 Linden St., Columbia.

• What: The attraction will be serving up cereal, waffles and Turkey Hill drinks and ice cream. For hours, information and reservations (suggested), visit lanc.news/TurkeyHillEvent.