As the weather warms and sunny weekends draw hungry foodies into the outdoors, tasting events and festivals are gearing up for the season. Many of them are fundraisers for nonprofits. All of them offer tasty bites of a varied menu. Some also feature adult beverages.

Here’s a list of some spring food-centric events where you can fill your belly now through the end of June.

This article will be updated as additional May and June food events are announced.

GYROFEST

• What: A drive-thru celebration of Greek food.

• When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

• Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster.

• Details: At three drive-thru lanes, you can buy a platter with a gyro in pita bread, a Greek salad and two pieces of spanakopita (spinach pie) for $12; a gyro sandwich only for $9; a box of Greek pastries for $7 to $17; and 16 ounces of rice pudding for $9. A bottle of Wanderlust Coffees’ cold brew is available this year for $4.

• Benefits: The charities supported by the church.

• Info: For a menu or to preorder, visit lanc.news/GyrofestOrder23.

RHUBARB FESTIVAL

• What: A celebration of rhubarb, with a variety of rhubarb-based treats and beverages.

• When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19 and 20.

• Where: Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.

• Details: A variety of rhubarb-based foods and beverages are available for sampling, and more than 300 pounds of local rhubarb will be for sale. Both the rhubarb-car derby and the rhubarb dessert contest are Saturday, May 20. Home bakers will compete in various categories and baked goods will be sold. There also will be live music, a strolling comedian, a pretzel-twisting contest and more. Admission and parking are free.

• Benefits: The Lancaster Farmland Trust.

• Info: For a schedule of events, see lanc.news/RhubarbSchedule23. To register for the baking contest, visit lanc.news/RhubarbContest23.

PARTY ON THE PLAZA, PARTY ON MAIN, EPHRATA

• What: Food and beverage vendors at an outdoor evening party, plus a daytime themed walk through Ephrata’s business district.

• When: Free first Saturday events start for the season on Saturday, June 3, 1-4:30 p.m. for Party on Main and 4:30-8 p.m. for Party on the Plaza.

• Where: Main Street, Ephrata, and the Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata.

• Details: Party on Main’s theme for June is a Wine Walk, for which several area wineries will have portable tasting rooms set up inside Main Street businesses. Party on the Plaza features live music, food trucks and adult beverages for sale (you’ll need to show a 21-and-up ID for the drinks). EpitomeFit will lead an exercise session at the start of the day, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on the plaza.

• Info: For information on first-Saturday themed walks and evening parties for the season, visit lanc.news/EphrataParty23.

TASTE OF LITITZ

• What: A block party showcasing Lititz-area food businesses.

• When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 2.

• Where: Main Street, Lititz.

• Details: This free event is hosted by Venture Lititz. Main Street will be closed from Water to Broad streets. Local restaurants and food and beverage businesses will sell small bites for sampling. There will be live music and family-friendly activities.

• Info: lanc.news/TasteofLititz23.

LUTHER ACRES STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

• What: Strawberry treats and more at a senior care community.

• When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

• Where: The lawn in front of Luther Acres Healthcare Center, 600 E. Main St., Lititz; it will move indoors in case of rain.

• Details: Hosted by the Luther Acres Residents’ Council, the festival features fresh, local strawberries, along with shortcake, ice cream and whipped cream for $6; for $4 extra, make it a meal with a hot dog, chips and a drink. There will be raffles for two queen-sized quilts ($5 for two tickets, $10 for an arm’s-length strip of tickets or $15 for two arm’s-length strips.

• Info: Luthercare.org/events.

LANCASTER VEGFEST

• What: A two-day festival celebrating plant-based living and raising awareness for Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

• When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.

• Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster.

• Details: There will be a food court with more than 35 vendors selling vegan meals, desserts and snacks. There will be a vegan farmers market; vegan-friendly vendors; a vegan beer garden featuring vegan beer, cider and cocktails; farm sanctuary displays; kids’ activities; yoga; live music; and speakers.

• Admission: $5 suggested donation; VIP tickets are $35 (plus an online fee), which gets you a tote bag of samples and coupons and early access to popular food vendors, from 11 a.m. to noon, on either day of the festival.

• Benefits: The care of rescued animals at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

• Info and VIP tickets: pavegfest.com.

CENTRAL MARKET STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

• When: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 10.

• Where: Inside and outside Central Market, 23 N. Market St., Lancaster.

• Details: There will be fresh strawberries, strawberry drinks and treats, live music and face painting. There will be a long table set up on William Henry Place for families and friends to enjoy their breakfasts and strawberry treats.

• Info: lanc.news/MarketStrawberry23.

STRAWBERRY SOCIAL, ELIZABETHTOWN

• What: Community picnic in Elizabethtown.

• When: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

• Where: Elizabethtown Borough Park, 1 Ken Lane, Elizabethtown.

• Details: Those attending the free community event are asked to wear red and bring picnic items or just themselves. There will be free strawberry treats to sample, along with food trucks selling food and drink, pie-eating and cupcake-eating contests, a free candy buffet, live music, a water battle, face painting, a makers’ market and more.

• Info: For a schedule of events, visit lanc.news/StrawberryEtown23.

Food truck events

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY, ELIZABETHTOWN

• What: Food truck festival.

• When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday.

• Where: Elizabethtown Fire Department Station 74, 171 N. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown.

• Details: Several food trucks will be serving up food at the fire company. There will also be a clothing drive.

• Benefits: Elizabethtown Fire Department.

• Info: lanc.news/FoodTruckEtown23.

FOOD TRUCKS FUR PUPS

• What: A food truck event to raise money for rescue groups.

• When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

• Where: Furdunkin veterinary center, 1090 N. Charlotte St., Lancaster.

• Details: Several food trucks and breweries will be serving food and beverages, and there will be vendors serving up treats for dogs. There will be a raffle, games for humans and dogs, a cornhole tournament and live music by Esteem All Stars Band.

• Benefits: Animal rescue organizations including Long Dogs and Friends Rescue, Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA, the Wolf Sanctuary of PA and the Furdunkin Foundation.

• Info: For a list of food trucks and breweries, visit lanc.news/TrucksFurPups23. To register for the cornhole tournament ($50), see furdunkin.com.

WARWICK BANDS FOOD TRUCK FEST

• What: Food trucks in the park.

• When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

• Where: Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz.

• Details: Hosted by the Warwick high school and middle school bands; more than a dozen food trucks will serve up a variety of meals, snacks and desserts. Admission is free; buy your food as you go.

• Info: lanc.news/WarwickFoodTrucks23

• Benefits: Warwick school band programs.

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY, MANHEIM

• What: A festival featuring a variety of food trucks and more.

• When: Noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 21.

• Where: Manheim Fire Department, 83 S. Main St., Manheim. Parking will be available at Jubilee Ministries, Ferdinand and Hazel streets.

• Details: More than a dozen food trucks will serve up meals, snacks and desserts. There will be ax throwing, fire station tours, fire truck bucket rides, fire extinguisher training and family-friendly activities. Police, EMTs and K9 officer Tundra will be there, too.

• Benefits: Manheim Fire Department.

• Info: For a schedule of events and list of food trucks, visit lanc.news/FoodTruckManheim23.

FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL FOR THE OCCUPATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CENTER

• What: Food trucks, music and family fun.

• When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

• Where: Stauffer Park, 1241 Lititz Pike, Lancaster.

• Details: More than 15 food trucks serving snacks, desserts, international cuisines, seafood, barbecue and more. Through the Touch-a-Truck program, kids and their families can tour and get photos with a variety of construction vehicles from the Township Parks Department, as well as a township fire truck and police cruiser. The Bookmobile will be on hand, and there will be raffles and music provided by Occasions Disc Jockeys. Note: Some businesses, and raffles, are cash only.

• Benefits: The Occupational Development Center, a nonprofit that provides training and employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, and the Manheim Township Recreation & Park Planning Department.

• Info: lanc.news/ODCFoodTrucks23.

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, EAST PETERSBURG

• What: Food trucks at the fire company.

• When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 16.

• here: East Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company Station 23 parking lot, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg.

• Details: A few food trucks serving up food in the parking lot. Peace of Mind Protection Co. of Lancaster will be there with its smoke training maze.

Beverage events

WAREHOUSE DISTRICT BEER GARDEN

• What: A community space to enjoy food and beer.

• When: 4-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

• Where: 595 N. Charlotte St., Lancaster.

• Details: There will be beer and cider to buy, tables with umbrellas, music and yard games. Visitors will be carded and those 21 and over can get a wristband to order drinks.

• Info: lanc.news/WarehouseGarden23 or read the LancasterOnline story.

FLAVORFEST

• What: Wine and spirits sampling event.

• Dates: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.

• Where: The grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire at Mount Hope Estate & Winery, 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim.

• Details: Twenty-eight wineries and seven distilleries will be serving up samples, and there will lunch from on-site kitchens. There will also be merchants and a wine tent for buying bottles of wine and spirits. You must be 21 or over to sample adult beverages.

• Admission: Adults, $21.95 (includes a tasting glass); guests ages 12-20, $6.85; children 11 and under, free. Tickets must be bought online in advance.

• Info and tickets: parenfaire.com/flavorfest.html.

LANCASTER REC BEER GARDENS

• What: Family-friendly beer garden with food and music, sponsored by Lancaster Rec, staring June 1.

• When: Weekdays 4–10 p.m.; Saturdays 1-10 p.m. and Sundays 1-8 p.m., different dates and locations in June.

• Where: June 1-10, Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster; June 14-17, Ewell Plaza, 145 N. Queen St., Lancaster; June 22-July 1, Musser Park, 222 E. Chestnut St.

• Details: There will be beer, food trucks and tables; people can sit and sip, play lawn games and enjoy music. You must be 21 to order beer.

• Benefits: The programs of Lancaster Rec.

• Info: lancasterrec.org/beergardens or read the LancasterOnline story.

BREWFEST

• What: Sampling of beers from brewers from around the country.

• When: Two sessions, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

• Where: Mount Hope Estate & Winery, 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim.

• Details: On the grounds of the estate, sample beers and ciders from around the country. There will be food and entertainment, as well. Everyone at the festival must be 21 or older.

• Admission: $59.95 per person (plus an online fee).

• Info and tickets: parenfaire.com/brewfest.html.

EPHRATA BREWFEST

• What: Beer samples, food and entertainment.

• When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

• Where: Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata.

• Admission: $40 per person; $10 for designated drivers.

• Details: More than a dozen brewers will be serving samples. J.R.’s Brisket & BBQ and Wingmans food truck will be selling food, and the band Jimmy The Whale will provide live music. Everyone attending must be 21 or over and must show ID. No smoking, vaping or pets allowed.

• Benefits: Ephrata Public Library, Ephrata Recreation Center and Mainspring of Ephrata.

• Info and tickets: ephratabrewfest.com.