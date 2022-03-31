Peanut butter and jelly, cookies and milk, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen: these are all iconic duos. But it's another pairing that's central to an upcoming bar special in Lancaster County: a shot and a beer.

Spring House Brewing Company and Thistle Finch Distillery's $7 shot-and-a-beer special starts on April 1, otherwise known as April Fools' Day. (But the deal is no joke.)

The brewery and distillery have teamed up for a "citywide" special reminiscent of Philadelphia's shot-and-a-beer deal, which features Spring House Brewing Company's Sprenger Famous Red Rose Premium beer and a shot of Thistle Finch Distillery's Burley Bourbon. While "city" is in the special's name, it will be available at more than a dozen bars across Lancaster County.

Sprenger Famous Red Rose Premium beer is a traditional premium light beer, which takes its name from the Sprenger Brewery (which later become Excelsior Brewing), which was one of the three largest breweries in Lancaster in the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to Scott Richardson, director of business development with Spring House Brewing Company

"We married the idea of a traditional, or old school, premium beer with an honoring of a historic Lancaster brewery," says Richardson. "It resembles a traditional beer, but it tastes like craft. People want to drink lighter beer. There's been so much craziness being invented in the craft beer industry, that we just want to have something that's for everyone and is approachable."

The beer is also available in four-packs at Spring House Brewing Co.'s locations and wherever Spring House Brewing Company beers are sold.

More than a dozen Lancaster County bars and restaurants are offering the special beginning on April 1. Richardson says any bars and restaurants interested in participating should reach out for more information.

Participating bars and restaurants:

American Bar & Grille, 1081 N. Plum St., Lancaster.

Annie Bailey's, 28-30 E. King St., Lancaster.

Belvedere Inn, 402 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

Jack's Family Tavern & Restaurant, 15 S. Prince St., Millersville

Marco's Restaurant & Pizzeria, 1410 River Road, Marietta

Max's Eatery, 38 W. King St., Lancaster

Plough, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster

Shamrock Cafe, 312 W. Walnut St. Lancaster

Shank's Tavern, 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta

Bar 1888, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster

Spring House Brewery, 209 Hazel St., Lancaster

Spring House Taproom, 25 W. King St., Lancaster

Spring House Tavern, 8-10 E. Main St., Strasburg

Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster

The Exchange, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster

The Fridge, 534 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster

Thistle Finch's Burley Bar, 417 W. Grant St., Lancaster

Shot & Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., Lancaster