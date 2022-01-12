The residents of the winter squash gallery were giving me a look. In late October, when I brought six beauties home from Brook Lawn Farm Market, they were happy to oblige, adorning the dining room and entertaining us nightly with their pigmented pageantry and futuristic architecture. Enough of the fun and games, they said. It’s January. When are you going to put us to work in the kitchen?

All I needed was some truly wintry weather, I explained, for the muse to come out and play. And just like that, last week’s snowstorm took care of the inspiration drought. While two squash roasted in the oven, I got to thinking, what do I need to cook on the first truly cold day in a year? I need color. I need to eat the equivalent of the sun and be reminded of its magic powers with every sip or bite. I need to feel its warmth like a kitty cat sitting in the window.

As I inhaled the caramelized perfume coming from the oven, it occurred to me: There may not be a sunnier stand-in than a pumpkin puree. The pumpkin, and all its tough-skinned brethren, is completely dependent on the sun to morph into fantastical shapes and grow technicolor dream coats. And when pureed, the pumpkin is grounding and yet dreamy, as if the golden light of September was keeping you company.

With some leftover Thai red curry paste in the refrigerator and a can of coconut milk leading the way, I went in my mind’s eye to faraway places where I have yet to visit. Stovetop travel is the next best thing.

THAI-STYLE PUMPKIN CURRY SOUP

Kitchen notes:

Roasting a 5-pound squash takes 60 to 90 minutes, depending on flesh density, so I recommend doing this step in advance. Peeled and roasted flesh keeps well in the refrigerator for three to five days.

On a scale of 1 to 5, the heat level is a three. Adjust the amount of curry paste as needed (but do use at least 1 ½ tablespoons).

To puree, my preference is a handheld immersion stick blender, which allows you to puree directly in the soup pot, minimizing clean up and avoiding the transfer of hot liquid. You can also use a high-powered blender, such as a Vitamix. Whatever you decide, beware of hot spattering soup and use a dish towel as a shield.

I have shared this before, but it bears repeating for vegetarians and vegans: Like its green and yellow counterparts, Thai red curry paste includes some form of seafood, from shrimp paste to anchovy-based fish sauce. (I have yet to find a fish-free version on the shelves.) Maesri and Maeploy are two well-known brands available in various sizes at Asian grocery stores. The Thai Kitchen product line (which is owned by McCormick) is sold in small glass jars. Store unused paste in the refrigerator in a jar or in the freezer.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons neutral oil

1/2 cup chopped shallots (about 2 bulbs), or yellow onion

2-by-1-inch (or similar size) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated (or pulverized; see how-to details in box)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

4 cups roasted squash

2 cups water, plus more as needed

1 13-ounce (or similar size) can coconut milk

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons fish sauce or soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt to taste

Optional garnishes: Chopped fresh cilantro; chopped peanuts; chopped pineapple; a scoop of reheated rice; grilled shrimp

Directions:

1. In a large heavy-bottomed pot set over medium heat, add the oil, tilting until the surface is coated.

2. Add the shallots, stirring until coated with the oil, and cook until slightly softened, about 3 minutes.

3. Add the ginger and garlic, stirring to combine, cooking for about 1 minute.

4. Add the curry paste, stirring vigorously to combine, and let it cook for about 1 minute.

5. Add the squash and stir everything together, immediately followed by the water. The mixture may gurgle a bit; reduce heat as needed to minimize spattering. If the mixture still seems thick, add more water, in 1-cup increments.

6. Add the coconut milk, brown sugar and fish sauce, stirring until the coconut milk is no longer visible. Cook until you see tiny bubbles emerge. Remove from heat and puree until well blended and smooth. Return the soup to low heat and add the lime juice. Heat until warmed through. Taste and add salt as needed.

7. Serve hot with any (or none) of the optional garnishes. Keeps well in the refrigerator at least three days.