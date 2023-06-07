Silantra Asian Street Kitchen's Fruitville Pike location will reopen Wednesday after a kitchen fire caused a two-week closure.

A flash fire, or a quick fire caused by ignition of a cloud of flammable material, happened while employees prepared food May 24. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.

The fire caused some damage to restaurant equipment, but no lasting structural damage, Silantra co-owner Sam Guo confirmed in a recent video.

Silantra co-owner Cindy Guo, Sam Guo's wife, suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Cindy Guo is doing well and feeling refreshed, the restaurant said in an Instagram comment Tuesday.

Silantra's downtown Lancaster and York locations remained open during the Fruitville Pike restaurant's closure.

For the most up-to-date information, visit Silantra's Instagram page.