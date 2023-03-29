Matt Pike and wife Kristen work full time and care for two sons, ages 7 and 10. Time seems precious, so they rely on two companies to provide several of the Lancaster family’s weekly meals. Locally, Pike picks up single servings of ready-made healthy lunches from Clean Eatz on Fruitville Pike. The family also receives four dinner preparation kits a week from New York-based EveryPlate. Each meal provides four servings.
“It’s more efficient, and we waste less,” the Empower senior manager says.
The Pikes belong to a growing trend. More than 150 meal kit companies across the country will send either ingredients and instructions to prepare food, or already-prepped meals for one to six people, says Coresight Research, a New York company that tracks retail trends.
The meal subscription market should reach about $11 billion in 2023 and then $12 billion for 2024, Coresight estimates. Meals come in all types, from vegan or keto to gourmet food with gooey desserts.
Those offerings, local dietitians say, can be nutritionally dangerous. For instance, some portions come with more than 750 calories, added sodium, additional fats, or few vegetables.
Meal kit subscribers have little control over what they’re eating. Ready-to-eat offerings already have nutrition labels, while meal preparations kits offer some degree of customization.
“Ultimately, it’s going to be based on what your goal is,” says Emily Biever, an oncology dietician with WellSpan Health. For instance, some people may want to lose weight or restrict sodium or fat intake.
“There is a way for every person, if they have the desire, to find foods that have a lot of nutrition and leaves them satisfied,” Biever says.
Emma Nemeth agrees. “There’s no one road to nutrition,” says the dietitian with UPMC. She recommends meal subscriptions for people with health problems or little time to cook with one caveat: Research each company to discover healthy food.
Then, modify the meal, if possible. For example, when using a meal kit, add half of a high-calorie sauce, or don’t add all the sodium, soy sauce, cream, butter or oil included in the package.
Also, consider adding healthy food. Cook a big pot of brown rice or several sweet potatoes and add some to each dinner. Or steam broccoli or another vegetable and serve it with either a ready-made portion or a meal kit offering.
“Do your homework,” says Janelle Glick, a dietitian with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. “Look at the ingredients before you order.”
Glick says she recommends home-cooked meals but notes that a meal subscription service can introduce clients to food preparation. “It’s a great way for people to learn how to cook at home without being intimidated,” she says.
Trying a subscription
Most plans offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, and menus change weekly. Some also have smoothies or desserts. Most plans require no commitments, and customers can cancel at any time. Almost every service offers a large discount to sign up, but the price goes up after the first few orders.
Some companies charge for shipping. Others prepare food in one area, so cross contamination is possible.
Some meal kit businesses are closing, so research carefully. For instance, Freshly, founded in New York in 2015 and later purchased by Nestle in 2020, stopped offering home-delivered kits and meals in January. Hello Fresh, the industry leader, closed a San Francisco production plant in December and laid off 611 employees. Most deliver anywhere in the continental United States but check to be sure.
Here are more details about a few companies that offer meal kits and/or prepared meals.
HELLO FRESH
Accounted for 47% of the meal-kit business in 2021
Type: DIY meals two or four servings. Choose either two, three, four, five or six meals per week.
Plans: Meat and Veggies, Vegetarian, Family Friendly, Pescatarian, Fit and Healthy, Quick and Easy.
Cost: Meals start at about $8 per serving, depending on how many meals are purchased. Prices drop with more meals. Promotions may lower the price to about $4 a meal for a limited time.
Variety: More than 100 dishes per week covering breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Sample meals: Figgy balsamic pork with roasted carrots and thyme potatoes. Perfect penne bake with chicken sausage and kale.
FACTOR
A no-prep arm of Hello Fresh
Type: No-prep meals. Choose either six, eight, 10, 12, 14, 16 or 18 meals per week.
Plans: Chef’s Choice, Calorie Smart, Keto, Vegan and Vegetarian, Protein Plus.
Cost: Meals start at about $11 per service, depending on how many meals are purchased. Prices drop with more meals. Promotions may lower the price to about $4 a meal for a limited time. Price includes a 20-minute consultation with a dietician.
Variety: More than 20 weekly dishes covering breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Sample meals: Goat cheese and roasted red pepper shredded beef with garlic cauliflower mash and roasted zucchini. Rosemary pepper pork chop with red pepper cauliflower mash, haricorts verts and mushroom cream.
HOME CHEF
Kroger-owned subscription service
Type: DIY and no-prep meals. Some prepared meals need to bake in an oven for 30-60 minutes, while others are ready for a microwave. This is one of the few companies that provides a meal for six people. Customers may also order meals for two or four people.
Plans: Meat, vegetables or fish. Also offers low-carbohydrate and low-calorie options.
Cost: Standard meals start at $11.99 per serving for four servings and $9.99 a meal for six servings. Promotions may lower the price to about $4 a meal for a limited time.
Variety: 32 weekly options covering breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Sample meals: Cotija and jalapeno-crusted chicken with Cajun-style zucchini and corn. Steakhouse sirloin and chive aioli with loaded roasted potatoes.
GREEN CHEF
Another Hello Fresh company
Type: Meal kits only for two, four or six people. Order three or four meals a week.
Plans: Keto, low calorie, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, protein-packed.
Cost: Three meals for two people will cost $13.49 per serving. Promotions may lower the price to about $5 a meal for a limited time.
Variety: More than 30 weekly options.
Sample meals: Pistou chicken couscous bowls with zucchini, roasted red peppers, kale and dates. Cumin-spiced shrimp with cotija creamy chimichurri, cabbage, bell pepper and pepitas.
DINNERLY
A branch of Marley Spoon, a Berlin-based company that features Martha Stewart’s input
Type: Simple DIY meal kits in two or four servings. Choose three, four, five or six meals per week.
Plans: Family friendly, vegetarian, vegan, fast, healthy, and reduced-carb meals.
Cost: Regular prices start at about $5 per serving. Promotions may lower the price to less than $2 a serving for a limited time.
Variety: More than 100 recipes per week.
Sample dishes: No-chop spinach and ricotta ravioli Florentine. Cheesy taco-spiced turkey rice casserole.
GOBBLE
Parents magazine readers voted this their top meal-kit company
Type: DIY meals that take 15 minutes to prepare.
Plans: Kid-friendly, adult-friendly, two or four servings. Choose either three, four or five meals per week.
Cost: Meals are $11.99 per serving. Promotions may lower the price to $6 a meal for the first order.
Variety: 10 classic dinners per week.
Sample meals: Crispy chicken sandwich with napa cabbage slaw. Sweet potato and poblano enchiladas with corn and black bean salad.