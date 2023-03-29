Matt Pike and wife Kristen work full time and care for two sons, ages 7 and 10. Time seems precious, so they rely on two companies to provide several of the Lancaster family’s weekly meals. Locally, Pike picks up single servings of ready-made healthy lunches from Clean Eatz on Fruitville Pike. The family also receives four dinner preparation kits a week from New York-based EveryPlate. Each meal provides four servings.

“It’s more efficient, and we waste less,” the Empower senior manager says.

The Pikes belong to a growing trend. More than 150 meal kit companies across the country will send either ingredients and instructions to prepare food, or already-prepped meals for one to six people, says Coresight Research, a New York company that tracks retail trends.

The meal subscription market should reach about $11 billion in 2023 and then $12 billion for 2024, Coresight estimates. Meals come in all types, from vegan or keto to gourmet food with gooey desserts.

Those offerings, local dietitians say, can be nutritionally dangerous. For instance, some portions come with more than 750 calories, added sodium, additional fats, or few vegetables.

Meal kit subscribers have little control over what they’re eating. Ready-to-eat offerings already have nutrition labels, while meal preparations kits offer some degree of customization.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be based on what your goal is,” says Emily Biever, an oncology dietician with WellSpan Health. For instance, some people may want to lose weight or restrict sodium or fat intake.

“There is a way for every person, if they have the desire, to find foods that have a lot of nutrition and leaves them satisfied,” Biever says.

Emma Nemeth agrees. “There’s no one road to nutrition,” says the dietitian with UPMC. She recommends meal subscriptions for people with health problems or little time to cook with one caveat: Research each company to discover healthy food.

Then, modify the meal, if possible. For example, when using a meal kit, add half of a high-calorie sauce, or don’t add all the sodium, soy sauce, cream, butter or oil included in the package.

Also, consider adding healthy food. Cook a big pot of brown rice or several sweet potatoes and add some to each dinner. Or steam broccoli or another vegetable and serve it with either a ready-made portion or a meal kit offering.

“Do your homework,” says Janelle Glick, a dietitian with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. “Look at the ingredients before you order.”

Glick says she recommends home-cooked meals but notes that a meal subscription service can introduce clients to food preparation. “It’s a great way for people to learn how to cook at home without being intimidated,” she says.

Trying a subscription

Most plans offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, and menus change weekly. Some also have smoothies or desserts. Most plans require no commitments, and customers can cancel at any time. Almost every service offers a large discount to sign up, but the price goes up after the first few orders.

Some companies charge for shipping. Others prepare food in one area, so cross contamination is possible.

Some meal kit businesses are closing, so research carefully. For instance, Freshly, founded in New York in 2015 and later purchased by Nestle in 2020, stopped offering home-delivered kits and meals in January. Hello Fresh, the industry leader, closed a San Francisco production plant in December and laid off 611 employees. Most deliver anywhere in the continental United States but check to be sure.

Here are more details about a few companies that offer meal kits and/or prepared meals.

HELLO FRESH

Accounted for 47% of the meal-kit business in 2021

Type: DIY meals two or four servings. Choose either two, three, four, five or six meals per week.

Plans: Meat and Veggies, Vegetarian, Family Friendly, Pescatarian, Fit and Healthy, Quick and Easy.

Cost: Meals start at about $8 per serving, depending on how many meals are purchased. Prices drop with more meals. Promotions may lower the price to about $4 a meal for a limited time.

Variety: More than 100 dishes per week covering breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Sample meals: Figgy balsamic pork with roasted carrots and thyme potatoes. Perfect penne bake with chicken sausage and kale.

FACTOR

A no-prep arm of Hello Fresh

Type: No-prep meals. Choose either six, eight, 10, 12, 14, 16 or 18 meals per week.

Plans: Chef’s Choice, Calorie Smart, Keto, Vegan and Vegetarian, Protein Plus.

Cost: Meals start at about $11 per service, depending on how many meals are purchased. Prices drop with more meals. Promotions may lower the price to about $4 a meal for a limited time. Price includes a 20-minute consultation with a dietician.

Variety: More than 20 weekly dishes covering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Sample meals: Goat cheese and roasted red pepper shredded beef with garlic cauliflower mash and roasted zucchini. Rosemary pepper pork chop with red pepper cauliflower mash, haricorts verts and mushroom cream.

HOME CHEF

Kroger-owned subscription service

Type: DIY and no-prep meals. Some prepared meals need to bake in an oven for 30-60 minutes, while others are ready for a microwave. This is one of the few companies that provides a meal for six people. Customers may also order meals for two or four people.

Plans: Meat, vegetables or fish. Also offers low-carbohydrate and low-calorie options.

Cost: Standard meals start at $11.99 per serving for four servings and $9.99 a meal for six servings. Promotions may lower the price to about $4 a meal for a limited time.

Variety: 32 weekly options covering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Sample meals: Cotija and jalapeno-crusted chicken with Cajun-style zucchini and corn. Steakhouse sirloin and chive aioli with loaded roasted potatoes.

GREEN CHEF

Another Hello Fresh company

Type: Meal kits only for two, four or six people. Order three or four meals a week.

Plans: Keto, low calorie, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, protein-packed.

Cost: Three meals for two people will cost $13.49 per serving. Promotions may lower the price to about $5 a meal for a limited time.

Variety: More than 30 weekly options.

Sample meals: Pistou chicken couscous bowls with zucchini, roasted red peppers, kale and dates. Cumin-spiced shrimp with cotija creamy chimichurri, cabbage, bell pepper and pepitas.

DINNERLY

A branch of Marley Spoon, a Berlin-based company that features Martha Stewart’s input

Type: Simple DIY meal kits in two or four servings. Choose three, four, five or six meals per week.

Plans: Family friendly, vegetarian, vegan, fast, healthy, and reduced-carb meals.

Cost: Regular prices start at about $5 per serving. Promotions may lower the price to less than $2 a serving for a limited time.

Variety: More than 100 recipes per week.

Sample dishes: No-chop spinach and ricotta ravioli Florentine. Cheesy taco-spiced turkey rice casserole.

GOBBLE

Parents magazine readers voted this their top meal-kit company

Type: DIY meals that take 15 minutes to prepare.

Plans: Kid-friendly, adult-friendly, two or four servings. Choose either three, four or five meals per week.

Cost: Meals are $11.99 per serving. Promotions may lower the price to $6 a meal for the first order.

Variety: 10 classic dinners per week.

Sample meals: Crispy chicken sandwich with napa cabbage slaw. Sweet potato and poblano enchiladas with corn and black bean salad.

CLEAN EATZ Josh Parris, a pediatric nurse from East Petersburg, typed “meal prep” into Google about a year ago because he thought his 6-foot frame carried too many pounds thanks to restaurant food. Clean Eatz popped up first. Parris visited the Lancaster cafe at 1876 Fruitville Pike and was intrigued by the preportioned fresh or frozen meals at about 500 calories each. He sat down with owner Steve Dyer to map out a healthy eating plan that would fit his busy lifestyle. “Everything is just done for me,” Parris says. “I pick it up and pop it in the microwave.” He buys all his meals from Clean Eatz, a franchise of a North Carolina company that specializes in healthy meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Parris dropped 40 pounds in about a year’s time. The medical professional believes he spends about the same amount of money or a little less on Clean Eatz food as he did when he ate out. The business has meals that start at about $6.52 each, depending on how many dishes customers order each week. “It’s been incredible,” Parris says, adding that favorite meals include a cheeseburger bowl with brown rice instead of a bun, and a sweet chili chicken dish with macaroni and cheese. Clean Eatz differs a little from most meal services. Customers can order online or come in to choose from a changing weekly menu of fresh food. Most clients pick up orders on Mondays and Tuesdays. In addition, several glass-fronted freezers inside the cafe offer about 70 frozen meals. None have added sugar, salt or preservatives. Also, anyone can drop by the restaurant and order a meal to go or eat at one of the wood-colored tables. The franchise offers single portions or family meals. Extras, such as desserts, breakfast cereals, protein shakes, snacks and pizzas with cauliflower crusts also are available. “This goes with a healthy lifestyle,” says Alex Mayo, a Lancaster resident who recently stopped by the orange and green eatery for lunch. “Everything is customizable,” Mayo notes, adding that he ordered shredded beef over rosemary potatoes and spinach. Steve and Tamara Dyer opened the franchise in 2018 after one of Steve Dyer’s college friends started a location in Tennessee. The Dyers, originally from Ohio, moved to Lancaster about seven years ago so Steve Dyer could work at Armstrong. Tamara Dyer also had a corporate job. “We felt like there was something missing,” Steve Dyer says of the couple’s former careers. “We were not gratified with the end result.” At Clean Eatz, customers often “build” a bowl, choosing a base of salad, brown rice, quinoa or other offerings before choosing a protein that may include a black-bean burger, bison, beef, chicken or shrimp. Steamed vegetables come next, with choices that include honeyed carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, cucumbers and others. A sauce finishes the meal, and Clean Eatz offerings include a sweet chili sauce, Thai peanut, queso and Buffalo sauce. The eatery also offers flatbreads, wraps and burgers. All menu items include calorie counts. Forget about all this for a moment, though. “It’s not the food we’re selling,” Steve Dyer notes. “It’s the ability of what good, nutritious food can provide.” The franchise allows the Dyers to meet their clients and help them create healthy eating styles. Cafe employees make more than 3,000 weekly meals for customers, and all food preparation occurs in the eatery’s kitchen. That nutrition is just one reason the Byorick family buys about 14 meals each week from Clean Eatz. “It’s very easy for us, for our lifestyle,” Andrea Byorick says. She and husband Ryan live in Lancaster with a preschooler and an infant. “It’s hard to cook with young kids,” says the mother, who works full time. The couple eats Clean Eatz meals for breakfast and lunch. They either prepare dinners or go out to eat in the evenings. With both parents working, using a prepared meal service helps the couple “find ways to make everything else in your life easier,” Andrea Byorick says. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, (with taste) but I’ve been satisfied.” She enjoys Clean Eatz breakfasts, such as egg frittatas with bacon or sausage. “I’m a definite foodie,” says Ryan, who enjoys the prime rib from Clean Eatz. “The variety is great.” Ryan Byorick recently won the Biggest Loser competition at his workplace, a local wealth management company, by eating the franchise’s foods. He shed 27 pounds during the six-month competition, going from 185 pounds to 158 on a 6-foot frame. “This is a convenient way to get healthy food.” Another customer, Matt Pike, has dietary restrictions from ulcerative colitis. The Lancaster resident, who sometimes avoids fiber, says he uses Clean Eatz, “because it’s a way to eat meat and potatoes in a healthier way and a well-proportioned way.” Clean Eatz, which also offers catering, has more than 85 locations in about 20 states. The Lancaster location was the only one in Pennsylvania when it first opened. Now, 12 cafes cover the state, and the Dyers will open their second restaurant in Camp Hill by the end of June. — Gayle Johnson