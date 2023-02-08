A few times a year, in-the-know foodies indulge in what’s become a destination dish at Scooter’s Restaurant and Bar. The item is the special, semi-regular, Scooter’s Chocolate Sandwich. This sandwich has had diners both curious and in the know visiting their stand at the Lititz Chocolate Walk and calling in to-go orders for almost two decades. The words chocolate and sandwich paired together will pique most people’s interest, but what exactly is a Scooter’s Chocolate Sandwich? Imagine a grilled cheese or Monte Cristo sandwich with semi-melted chocolate as the filling encased in thick, batter-coated grilled bread. (Are you drooling, yet?)

The sandwich was the idea of Dawn Quinn, part of the husband-and-wife team that owns and operates Scooter’s Restaurant.

“We were looking for something unique to take to Chocolate Walk,” Quinn says.

Inspired by flipping through an issue of Bon Appetit magazine, Quinn saw an opportunity to create a signature item for the chocolate walk that would set their stand apart from the others. Quinn and her staff hit the ground running offering a delicious treat to the chocolate walk’s patrons in Lititz, a town that produces delicious treats in spades.

“We created it using Wilbur’s wafers — dark, white and milk chocolates — to add a local touch,” Quinn says.

SCOOTER'S Scooter’s Restaurant and Bar is located at 921 Lititz Pike in Lititz. For more information, call 717-627-5666 or visit scooterslititz.com.

Chocolate has a long history in Lititz. The Kendig Chocolate Company was established in Lititz in 1900, and Wilbur Chocolate, which originated in Philadelphia, merged with Kendig in 1903. So, naturally, the town’s taste buds have a sweet spot.

The Lititz Chocolate Walk celebrates this history, with restaurants and vendors offering an array of treats for sample and sale.

The sandwiches are made to order at the Scooter’s stand during the Chocolate Walk by their Chef Tim Whitmyer, who builds the ingredients into a sandwich and grills it on a George Foreman-style grill right in front of the patron who ordered it. Whitmyer and Quinn find this technique gives the customer a fresh sandwich to enjoy and a little entertainment while watching their sandwich be made.

For the Chocolate Walk, the sandwich is then cut into four sample-size pieces that can be enjoyed by someone saving room for other stops, or easily shared with others.

The Lititz Chocolate Walk is held annually in October; tickets for this year’s event go on sale July 1. But you don’t have to wait until fall to try the chocolate sandwich.

Scooter’s offers the specialty item on the menu at its restaurant three other times during the year: New Year’s Eve, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day. Most diners experienced with the sweet item will call ahead to secure their sandwiches to pick up.

If you’re having dinner at Scooter’s, you can also order the sandwich for dessert to share with the table or to take home and enjoy later.

How popular is this delicious secret? Quinn estimates that she and her staff “have made over 10,000 sandwiches-between the 600 we make at the Chocolate Walk and the ones we make at Scooters.”

The power of the chocolate sandwich doesn’t stop at drawing paying customers, though. Quinn explained in our conversation how other vendors at the Chocolate Walk are pulled into their stand’s orbit by the sandwich.

Quinn recounted how Scooter’s and other vendors have forged a behind-the-scenes barter system where her chocolate sandwiches are traded for some of the delectable wares that others are offering that day.

For those readers whose tastebuds are now standing at attention knowing this sandwich exists, but you can’t quite make your way to Scooter’s this Valentine’s Day, Quinn and Chef Whitmyer have included their no-recipe recipe so you can make the sandwich at home with your loved ones this year. (But you still might want to put a visit to Scooter’s on your calendar for the next time it’s on the menu.)

It’s a recipe suitable for chefs young and old — “a great family activity,” Quinn says.

The beauty of making the chocolate sandwich at home is that you can make whatever changes you like to add or subtract ingredients for your own tailor-made sandwich experience.

SCOOTER’S CHOCOLATE SANDWICH

By Dawn Quinn.

“To make these at home, use sturdy bread — no wimpy bread.” Quinn says. She says sourdough works well.

Don’t skimp when selecting chocolate, too. “Good chocolate works best,” Quinn says, and a wafer or flat shape will melt more evenly. Use about 3-4 ounces per sandwich, she says. Don’t be afraid to mix chocolate flavors, either.

First, bring the chocolate to room temperature, if stored in a fridge. Begin as you would to make French toast, making an egg batter.

“Only dip the bread on one side — not both sides — as the inside will not get cooked,” Quinn says.

Use a panini press, George Foreman, or stovetop grill pan to cook the sandwich. You could also use a non-stick frying pan: grill the sandwich on both sides, on medium heat, until the chocolate is melted and the bread is toasty. Be careful, though — the chocolate can seize up if too hot, Quinn warns.

When finished cooking, dust the sandwich with powdered sugar. Serve with ice cream, fresh berries, bananas or whipped cream. If cooking for a crowd, consider making a toppings bar.

Other topping suggestions include bananas, Nutella, dried fruits, marshmallow fluff and peanut butter.