After taking a pause last year, as local eateries continued to recover from effects of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lancaster City Restaurant Week is coming back with both spring and fall events for 2023.

The spring restaurant week will run from Monday, April 17, to Sunday, April 23, the restaurant week committee announced Tuesday.

During the city’s restaurant week, which started with a handful of center-city restaurants in 2012, Lancaster eateries offer signature specials. The event is designed to introduce diners to new restaurants and encourage them to support old favorites.

Restaurants at a variety of price points, and offering a wide range of multicultural cuisine, will be offering specials during the event.

Restaurants have started signing up for the event week; those still interested in doing so should email lanccityrestaurantweek@gmail.com.

In the fall, Lancaster City Restaurant Week is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9, to Sunday, Oct. 15.

For more information as the list of participating restaurants grows, visit lancastercityrestaurantweek.com.