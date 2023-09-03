There are three dates to remember in September and October that relate to events involving Lancaster Central Market.

— Monday, Sept. 18: The deadline for voting in a national farmers market competition. The American Farmers Market Coalition and American Farmland Trust are running a national contest to name the top farmers market. Lancaster Central Market has recently been holding its own in the contest, reaching the list of top 25 markets in the country, the top five in the Northeast and No. 1 in Pennsylvania. Voting continues through Sept. 18; you can vote for Central Market at lanc.news/MarketVoting.

— Thursday, Sept. 21: Decades, 438 N. Queen St., Lancaster, is holding a celebrity bartender fundraiser for Central Market from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Proceeds from cocktails and mocktails sold will be donated to the Central Market Trust. No tickets are required. The celebrity bartenders will be announced soon at facebook.com/decadeslancaster.

— Saturday, Oct. 7: The annual free Harvest Breakfast at Lancaster Central Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Market standholders will be serving up special seasonal breakfast dishes and treats, and there will be live music, face- and pumpkin-painting and other activities. Info: facebook.com/LancasterCentralMarket.