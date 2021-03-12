For the second year in a row, both Dairy Queen and Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard have canceled their giveaway events for the first day of spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaways would have happened Saturday, March 20.

Most years, Rita's stores attract long lines of customers on the first day of spring when they give away free cups of Italian ice. Dairy Queen also draws a crowd each year, by giving away small free vanilla cones.

"The reality is that our First Day of Spring event draws large crowds," Rita's announced on Twitter earlier this week, "so we’ve chosen to cancel Free Italian Ice Day ... to keep everyone safe."

Rita's locations have been open since March 1.

"Given the state of COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind," Dairy Queen announced last month on Facebook.

Last year, as the pandemic was just beginning to close down many businesses across the country, both businesses also canceled their spring giveaway events to avoid attracting crowds.