Chef Robert Irvine will make a stop in Lancaster County, but not to film an episode of "Restaurant: Impossible."

Irvine will make an appearance at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at the Shoppes at Belmont on Fruitville Pike on April 15 at noon.

The trip will promote his new spirits line, Irvine's Spirits, which will debut with vodka and gin. The distillery that makes Irvine's Spirits is located in Lansdale, a borough in Montgomery County.

Visitors will have the opportunity to taste Irvine's gin and vodka, purchase a bottle and have Irvine sign the bottle. The tasting starts at noon and the signing starts at 1 p.m.

Visitors must be 21 years old or older to attend the event.

On "Restaurant: Impossible," Irvine helps renovate failing restaurants. He’s also appeared on or hosted a variety of other Food Network shows, including "Dinner: Impossible," "Worst Cooks in America," "All-Star Academy" and "Guy’s Grocery Games," among others.

Irvine operates two restaurants himself: Robert Irvine’s Public House at the Tropicana Resort in Las Vegas, and a Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine located within the Pentagon.

For more information, visit lanc.news/IrvinesSpirits.

