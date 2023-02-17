With Easter on the horizon, Rebman's will soon begin selling its beloved peanut butter eggs.

Starting Saturday, Rebman's peanut butter eggs will be on sale in a new location, at 441 E. Main St. in Mountville, near Two Cousin's Pizza.

They will be there every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Easter, according to a Facebook post. Be sure to arrive early, as they often sell out. They do not accept preorders.

Peanut butter eggs are available in milk, white and dark chocolate flavors. The Rebman family has made these same peanut butter eggs for 114 years — the recipe kept close to the family at all times, according to previous reporting.

A half dozen costs $11 and a dozen costs $20. Bring cash, as they don't accept credit or debit cards.

Rebman's formerly sold peanut butter eggs out of a trailer in East Hempfield Township, outside Off Road Central on Columbia Avenue. That site was the former location of the Rebman's store which closed in 2005. Read more about the Rebman family's history in Lancaster County here.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.