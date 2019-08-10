Readers pick their top 10 favorite restaurants to get burgers in Lancaster County

Editor's note: This story was originally published March 19.
Sometimes, there's nothing better than a good burger at the end of a long day.
Lancaster County's restaurant scene is alive and thriving, so sometimes it may be a little difficult to make a decision on where to get something to eat.
Here are some of the best burger places in Lancaster County, picked by readers, for readers.
Did we miss your favorite? Let us know if you have any additions to the list.
Double D Grubbery at Foxchase Golf Club
This restaurant, by far, had the most submissions in the readers' choice polls. All of its burgers are half-pounders, and it features varieties ranging from a classic cheeseburger to the Buffalo Shrimp Burger.
The Grubbery is a seasonal restaurant; it will not be open again until May. But, according to the readers, it's worth the wait.
More information: 300 Stevens Road, Stevens | 717-256-1229 | Website | Tuesday to Friday: 4 p.m. to close; Saturday: noon to close (when open)
The Horse Inn
Horse Inn's burgers are made with a "custom blend of short rib, brisket, chuck and 10 percent dry-aged beef," according to the menu.
One reader said, "It's flavorful and juicy. Best tasting burger in Lancaster."
More information: 450 E Fulton St., Lancaster | 717-392-5528 | Website | Tuesday to Thursday: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday to Saturday: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Lancaster Brewing Company Taproom
While Lancaster Brewing Company is traditionally known for the beer, a few readers know the restaurant for its burgers.
The restaurant offers two different types of burger: a Wagyu burger - with gruyere, tomato-onion jam, arugula and garlic aioli on an onion poppyseed roll - and a black bean burger with caramelized onion, red peppers, cheddar and cherry pepper aioli.
More information: 2323 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster | 717-826-9555 | Website | Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday: noon to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 8 p.m.
Four54 Grill
All of the burgers are certified Angus beef and served on a brioche bun, according to its website.
There are several different burgers to choose from, ranging from a traditional "American Burger" to the Teriyaki Burger. The Texas Burger made Thrillist's list of Top 16 burgers in Pa.
More information: 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | 717-390-2626 | Website | Monday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday to Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday to Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday: noon to 8 p.m.
Root
Happy National Cheese Burger Day! Pictured is the Big Mic from our favorites menu! The Big Mic burger is made with special sauce, homemade cheeze, & our own house seitan! Served with fries!
Plant-based burgers have their place in a best burger list.
Several readers submitted the Big Mic from Root as their burger of choice in Lancaster County. It's made with two seitan (wheat gluten) patties, with special sauce, lettuce, cheese and onions.
More information: 223 W Walnut Street, Lancaster | 717-826-9130 | Website | Monday to Friday: 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Square Mile Public House
Mountville, in its entirety, is one square mile; according to Square Mile Public House's website, this is why the owners chose the name.
The restaurant offers a few ways to enjoy burgers in their purest form. The traditional Square Mile Burger is a half-pound burger dressed up with your choices of cheeses and toppings. You can also add an egg, or substitute a black bean veggie burger.
More information: 14 West Main Street, Mountville | 717-285-2555 | Website | Sunday to Thursday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday to Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
DJ's Taste of the 50's
This 50s-themed restaurant offers a large variety of burger toppings for its 6-ounce fresh steak burgers. Choices range from "The Mac Attack" — a burger stacked with mac n' cheese — to "The Campfire" with baked beans, bacon and melted cheese.
Any burger can be substituted with a turkey, black bean or veggie burger.
More information: 2410 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster | 717-509-5050 | Website | Monday to Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lucky Dog Cafe
Lucky Dog Cafe owners pride their restaurant for being a destination to watch all the big sports games. The food is also a large point of pride.
Lucky Dog has 8-ounce burgers with different toppings to choose from; some of the choices include the Big Dog — with American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, pickles, lettuce and onion — and the Frisco, with blue cheese dressing and bacon on grilled sourdough.
More information: 1942 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster | 717-392-9208 | Website | Monday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Jack's Family Tavern
Right in the heart of Millersville lives Jack's Family Tavern, known by the locals as a place to get good, inexpensive food.
The tavern has several different ways to enjoy a burger, as well as a multitude of toppings.
More information: 15 S Prince Street, Millersville | 717-872-8300 | Monday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The Brickerville House
In the mood for a Greek burger? Or, how about a Shroom & Swiss? The Brickerville House offers several different kinds of half-pound, charbroiled burgers.
One reader said, "Tony's Stagecoach Burger is the best around. Quality meat with fresh ingredients on a toasted brioche roll. And the fresh-cut fries that accompany it are fantastic!"
Tony's Stagecoach Burger has two strips of bacon, pepperjack cheese, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions.
More information: 2 E 28th Division Highway, Lititz | 717-625-2525 | Website | Monday to Saturday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where is your favorite place to get burgers?