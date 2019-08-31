Editor's note: This article was originally published May 3, 2019.

It's always good to keep a list of the best taco places in Lancaster handy.

We asked readers to tell us which restaurants make their favorite tacos; we got hundreds of responses.

Here are the best taco places in Lancaster County, as decided by our readers.

Fuego Latino

Though the brick-and-mortar location (formerly a food trailer) of Fuego Latino recently opened in the heart of downtown Elizabethtown, the restaurant's tacos already have quite the reputation.

Reader testimony: "They are loaded to the max. Very fulfilling. Everything is homemade! Amazing service from the family-owned shop!"

More information: 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown | 717-287-6276 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday | Website

551 West

551 West offers a different take on a traditional taco. Their fish tacos are served with blackened, grilled or fried fish, pepper jack cheese, shredded cabbage, sweet & spicy lime sauce and pico de gallo, according to the restaurant's website.

Reader testimony: "Their blackened fish tacos are the best I've ever had. Along with fantastic beer on draft and great ownership, they get my vote."

More information: 551 West King Street, Lancaster | 717-208-3658 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | Website

Mad Chef Brewing Company

The restaurant, likely known best for their brews, is also known among readers as one of the best places to get tacos. Their menu boasts options like traditional fish tacos, Korean BBQ pork belly tacos and shrimp street tacos.

Reader testimony: "Their tacos are super delicious. They are nice and crispy, have a bit of hear, and the slaw and crema just complete them."

More information: 2023 Miller Road, East Petersburg | 717-690-2655 | Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday; noon to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday | Website

Cocina Mexicana

For an authentic taco, stroll by Cocina Mexicana's new Water Street location. If you're in the market for beef tongue (lengua) tacos, or tacos stuffed with potatoes, cactus, avocado and the meat of your choice (el mexicano), you've found the right place.

Reader testimony: "Authentic soft corn shells. Leave hard corn and flour shells to Taco Bell."

More information: 112 N Water Street, Lancaster | 717-393-9193 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday | Website

Chilangos

A hidden gem tucked away in Lititz is Chilangos. Their tacos are served with onion and cilantro with your choice of meat. Chilangos also offers a "tacos dorados" plate, which has rolled, fried tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Reader testimony: "They have great food at a great price."

More information: 56 N Broad Street, Lititz | 717-626-0105 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday | Website

La Borimex

The owners of La Borimex pride themselves on serving authentic Mexican food. What makes them different is their choices for meat for the tacos, including steak, chicken, beef tongue, campechano (a mixture of different meats), steak & chorizo and suadero (a type of beef).

Reader testimony: "Authentic everything Mexican - tacos are on fresh-made tortillas, not packaged! Fresh ingredients inside, too."

More information: 1623 Division Hwy, Earl Township | 717-733-2105 | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday | Website

Lancaster Dispensing Company

Need something to brighten up your Mondays? Lancaster Dispensing Company has a taco deal Monday nights. They offer hard and soft-shelled bean or beef tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Sour cream, Guacamole and jalapenos are also available.

Reader testimony: "Taco Night on Monday nights is the best deal in town."

More information: 33-35 N Market Street, Lancaster | 717-299-4602 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday | Website

Tres Hermanos

Family-owned Tres Hermanos offers tacos with corn tortillas and a choice of meat, including al pastor (marinated pork), chorizo, tripa, lengua and suadero, among others.

Reader testimony: "Excellent food quality, flavorful taco meat, a wide variety of meat selections, great atmostphere, and friendly and courteous staff."

More information: 79 E Main Street, Mount Joy | 717-492-0250 | Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Tuesday, Thursday to Sunday | Website

House of Tacos

With a name like "House of Tacos," how could you resist? Customers on the restaurant's Facebook page tell all: good, fresh tacos, great service and a great selection.

Reader testimony: "The name says it all. They are authentic, unique and oh-so delicious."

More information: 245 West King Street, Lancaster | 717-808-2828 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday | Website

El Pueblito

Many readers mentioned that El Pueblito was one of the best places in Lancaster that people don't know about. They have many varieties of tacos and fajitas.

Reader testimony: "It's authentic, and a hidden gem right outside the city that has absolutely delicious tacos and dips!"

More information: 1027 Dillerville Road, Lancaster | 717-393-9411 | Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday | Website

Taco to Go

Taco to Go offers lots of "American-Style Mexican dishes," according to their Facebook. The family-owned business has become a favorite among those who live in Lancaster County.

Reader testimony: "Friendly service and great tasting tacos. Choice of hard or soft. Once I ate theirs, others could not compare."

More information: 243 Locust Street, Columbia | 717-342-8095 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday | Website

Good Burrito Co.

Come for the burritos, stay for the tacos. With several varieties of slaws, veggies and sauces, Good Burrito's tacos offer enough customization options that there's sure to be a taco for everyone.

Reader testimony: "Big portions. Super fresh food. Sauce on point. Lettuce cold and fresh and crunchy. Queso made fresh with minced jalapenos."

More information: 17 W High St, Elizabethtown | 717-925-0367 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Saturday | Website

