When ramps pop up in Pennsylvania and throughout the Appalachian region, they’re a stinky, garlicky harbinger of spring.

The season only lasts weeks and they’re not quick to grow, which makes them extra-special.

Penn State Ag Extension hosted a three-part webinar series during last year’s ramp season. The series covered identifying ramps, growing ramps and how to preserve ramps.

Here are a few highlights. The full (free) webinar series can be found online (identification), (biology and stewardship) and (ramp culture).

What are ramps?

Ramps or wild leeks (allium tricoccum) are a wild onion found in the eastern part of the U.S. They’re in the same genus as garlic, leeks and onions. All parts, from the bulbs to the leaves and the flowers, are edible.

In Pennsylvania, north of I-80, they’re often called leeks. South of the highway, the same plant is called a ramp, says Eric Burkhart, head of the Appalachian Botany and Ethnobotany Program at Penn State.

Why are ramps so special?

Historically, ramps were prized because they were one of the first edible crops after a long winter.

Ramp dinners and festivals are a tradition, especially in the Pittsburgh area.

Lately, the excitement for ramps has grown with more people interested in eating local and seasonal food, says Cathryn Pugh, part of the Penn State ramp research team.

Ramps are ephemeral. In Pennsylvania, ramp season sometimes starts in late March. Other years, they’re not seen until late April, says John TJ Jackson, owner of Real Fungi, in Pittsburgh. The season doesn't last long.

During the pandemic, with people spending more time outdoors, interest in ramps and foraging grew even more.

How can you identify a ramp?

There are some look-alike plants, some of which have poisoned people.

Ramps smell like garlic or onions. They have bulbs. They have green or red stems. They have one to four leaves.

Take the time to get to know plants before foraging, Burkhart says. Follow them for an entire growing season.

For example, skunk cabbage grows in moist areas where ramps thrive. This plant smells like a skunk and should not be eaten because it has compounds similar to small shards of glass, Burkhart says.

Another look-a-like is lily of the valley, an ornamental plant that is poisonous.

False hellebore, another highly poisonous plant, will grow to 3-4 feet tall by June, much taller than ramps.

How can you harvest responsibly?

There is concern about overharvesting ramps, but some of the sustainable ways to harvest aren't perfect, Burkhart says.

One idea is to harvest only leaves, leaving the bulbs. Research suggests that's not more sustainable, he says. Removing leaves removes the ability for the plant to make food and grow.

A sustainable way to harvest leaves is to harvest only one leaf from each plant, Burkhart says. Or thin dense ramp patches by removing entire plants.

Harvesters for Delaware Valley Ramps only take the most mature plants with three leaves or more, says chief forager Steve Schwartz.

"In many cases, you can find three-leaf plants that still have the seed stalk from the previous year, which is a good sign that it is a mature plant and has reproduced in the past," he says.

They rotate when harvesting, only picking from each area once per season.

How can you grow ramps?

Ramps thrive in shady spaces like forests but they still need sun to photosynthesize.

To grow ramps at home, plant dormant bulbs in the fall or spring.

Growing ramps by seed is unpredictable because the seeds need periods of cold and warm temperatures and moisture. A paper envelope of dry seeds is not the best option, Burkhart says. A better option is to find a neighbor with a ramp patch who has seeds to share. Local ramps will be adapted to your rea and should have a better chance of success.

How do you cook ramps?

Make potato leek stew as a “spring is here” dinner.

Fry them in butter with hosta shoots and morels.

Eat them raw.

How can you preserve ramps?

With such a short season and shelf life, preserving keeps ramps on a menu (or in your pantry) for months.

Take crunchy late-season bulbs to make ramp butter.

Grind ramp bulbs and add to olive oil to make a topping for pizzas and bread.

Dehydrate ramp bulbs and pulverize them into a power as a seasoning. Or lacto-fermented ramps, then dehydrate and blend into a powder to season things from popcorn to trout.

Make pickled ramps by fermenting in a 5 percent salt solution with wild bay leaves and peppercorns.

Make ramp salt.

Make ramp pesto (which can be frozen).

Make ramp hummus. "There's nothing better than the middle of January when it's cold and miserable outside to get some ramp pesto out of the freezer and use it. It reminds you that spring is coming. I like that,” Schwartz says.