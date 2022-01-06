Rachel's Cafe & Creperie's downtown Lancaster location was featured in a viral TikTok video in a series that features a food blogger's picks for the best places to eat in Pennsylvania.

The creator of the video, Billy Welsby, known as @billywelsby123 on TikTok, uploaded the video featuring Rachel's on Tuesday, the text on the video reading "Must Try Places in Pennsylvania: Food Edition."

The video features B-roll of scenes from Rachel's, including shots of food, drinks and the cafe's outdoor patio. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had over 90K views and 8K likes.

In the description, York County native Welsby said it was "one of the best crepes I've ever had." (Welsby doesn't specify which crepe he got in the video, though.)

The comments section featured suggestions for other places Welsby could try, such as Gracie's on Main in Leola and On Orange and Root in downtown Lancaster.

Rachel's Cafe & Creperie is not Welsby's first visit to Lancaster, however. Separate videos have been made on county mainstays like The Exchange, Cinnaholic, Oola Bowls, the Cartoon Network Hotel and Shady Maple Smorgasbord.