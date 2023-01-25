Pretzels haven’t always been the most dramatic of snacks. But their space on store shelves is becoming a bit spicy.
“Late last night, the Hard Salted Pretzel — known by all for its pleasant if not underwhelming flavor — died under mysterious circumstances,” states an obituary of sorts that is posted on zapps.com. “Witnesses describe a dark cloud engulfing the sky, followed by the sounds of sinister laughter and a 20-piece brass ensemble,” it says. “When calmness returned, all the pretzels had been replaced by Zapp’s new Sinfully Seasoned Pretzel Stix, available in both Voodoo and Jazzy Honey Mustard flavors. The original pretzels will not be missed.”
Dates for the “deceased” — 1861 to 2022 — could be throwing some shade at Lancaster County and its notable place in pretzel history. It was, after all, 1861 when Julius Sturgis bought a house in Lititz and opened what is commonly referred to as the country’s first commercial pretzel bakery.
Sturgis’s great-great granddaughter Jill Marie Thomas is taking Zapp’s marketing tactic in stride.
“I love it. It’s funny,” she says. “But I don’t think the hard salted pretzel is in any danger.”
In Thomas’s 2019 book, “Twisted: Mindful Pretzel Consumption,” she traces the history of the pretzel back to 610 AD in Europe when historians believe a monk came up with the snack while experimenting with dough. She writes about Julius Sturgis as well as Marriott “Tom” Sturgis, her grandfather. The latter founded the bakery in Reading that today offers plenty of traditional pretzels but has also added choices like honey mustard and onion pretzel pieces and even a soy variety.
Given that Julius Sturgis was an innovator, Thomas likes to imagine he’d have been onboard with all the 21st Century variations on the basic pretzel theme. But given how focused he was on a single product, she suspects that had someone told him about all the pretzel varieties that would one day appear, it would probably be like someone telling him humans would eventually fly.
“I think he would have kept an open mind,” she says. “But it would have been boggled.”
New twists
Pretzels were previously considered a “sleepy” category but are “having a moment similar to craft beer and specialty coffee due to a combination of factors,” reports the online business newsletter The Hustle.
Pretzels, and pretzel pieces, can now be found covered with just about every flavor imaginable. And online shopping has made it easier for consumers to find the one they want. Lack of innovation when it comes to pretzels gave small upstarts a chance to seize an opening and introduce higher-margin options, the publication reports.
“The biggest players in the snack world are paying attention, and ponying up …,” writes The Hustle, pointing to The Hershey Co.’s late 2021 purchase of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc. for a combined $1.2 billion.
That’s billion with a B, for a brand started by Dorothy “Dot” Henke who worked in farming and insurance and experimented with seasoning pretzels in her North Dakota kitchen — first for friends — and eventually for vendor shows. By the time Hershey bought Dot’s, its pretzels were already made at plants in three states. Hershey said at the time that Dot’s accounted for more than half the growth in the snack industry’s pretzel category.
Sales kept growing in 2022. Hershey executives said during a November earnings call that’s in part because the Dauphin County-based company has the connections to get Dot’s into more East Coast stores — particularly Walmart locations.
Flavor options
Just before Christmas, Dot’s snagged prime retail real estate on an endcap at the Giant on Friendly Drive outside Quarryville. Bags of Dot’s cinnamon sugar, southwest and honey mustard pretzels beckoned across the aisle from a prominent display of charcuterie-board-flavored potato chips made in Chester County by Herr Foods Inc.
Herr’s has in recent years rotated through a dizzying array of chip flavors. But flavored pretzels? Not so much.
“Dot’s has done a really good job of finding a niche or a white space in the market. They’ve really driven a lot of that growth …,” says Jim E. Herr, senior vice president of marketing and research and development. “I think you’ve seen a response to that across the board from a lot of pretzel manufacturers to … move more toward the indulgent side.”
The Nottingham-based snack maker experimented with flavored pretzels years ago, phased those out, and is now “getting back into the flavor arena to try and get our piece of that,” Herr says.
Butter twists were one recent step back in that pretzel direction. Then, this month, Herr’s unveiled two seasoned versions of its mini pub style pretzels: honey mustard and jalapeno cheddar.
Herr says while there may be some crossover, in general, flavored pretzels should be capturing a new consumer and not cutting into core sales of the more classic customers.
The company that owns Zapp’s — that brand with the obit declaring the death of the old pretzel — is likely betting on the same. That would be York County-based Utz, which still offers through its namesake brand plenty of bags and barrels of pretzels that fall solidly within the traditional vein. Utz did not respond to questions for this article.
Younger palates
Karen Achtermann shrugs when asked about the current flurry over flavor. She says her family’s business — Hammond’s Pretzel Bakery Inc. in Lancaster — has had flavored pieces in its lineup for probably a dozen years. They started with two or three flavors. Now, depending on the time of year, you can typically find about 11.
“We have the people who call themselves pretzel purists. They want nothing to do with any of that. They just want the original pretzel,” Achtermann says. “But then we have people who come in looking for the flavors.”
The latter tend to be younger, she says. And flavors have assuaged more than one visitor who stopped by under the false impression that Hammond’s sells soft pretzels.
“If they’re really dead set on a soft pretzel, you can’t even get them to look around. They don’t want to talk about hard pretzels,” Achtermann says. “But sometimes when they see we have the chocolate-covered and the flavored pieces, then they’re more intrigued.”
A heavenly scent wafts over Hammond’s shelves that hold flavored offerings. Two rooms back, a crew of employees are, with precision and speed, hand twisting pretzels that will eventually tumble out of an oven and down a small conveyor belt in full view of shoppers. The unassuming bakery — tucked in behind some homes on West End Avenue — doesn’t have the space to handle flavoring, Achtermann says. So pieces are sent elsewhere to be seasoned, tumbled, bagged and returned to the bakery for sale.
“And we have other companies that do their own seasoning. They come in and buy (pretzel pieces) in bulk, take them and season them and sell them through their own business,” she says. “I know of probably at least four companies that are doing that.”
Hammond’s adjusts flavor offerings according to changes in palates. Example: the “Chesapeake” mix — which includes Old Bay seasoning — used to be only a summer thing. Now people want it year-round, she says.
Hammond’s just rolls with the changes in seasonings. Same goes for the more general business seasons of which there have been many in the pretzel world, she says. She’s taking this latest national upsurge in sales with a grain of salt.
Flavor may be getting the attention. But she can’t help but think of the two words she heard often during the height of the pandemic: comfort food. She says she heard them often, especially from customers who hadn’t been to Hammond’s in a while but suddenly had to have those pretzels while stuck at home.
Many trends can impact pretzel sales, she says, adding that charcuterie boards are probably giving pretzels a bump, as the snacks work well with those. Diets can be hit or miss. The time when so many people were avoiding fats at all costs provided a boon to pretzel sales, she says.
“And then, all of a sudden, you’re dealing with Keto,” Achtermann says, referencing an approach to eating that has not been great for pretzel sales.
“All these different diet phases. We’ve gone through ups and downs,” she adds. “But, really, people just always come back around to pretzels.”