Pretzels haven’t always been the most dramatic of snacks. But their space on store shelves is becoming a bit spicy.

“Late last night, the Hard Salted Pretzel — known by all for its pleasant if not underwhelming flavor — died under mysterious circumstances,” states an obituary of sorts that is posted on zapps.com. “Witnesses describe a dark cloud engulfing the sky, followed by the sounds of sinister laughter and a 20-piece brass ensemble,” it says. “When calmness returned, all the pretzels had been replaced by Zapp’s new Sinfully Seasoned Pretzel Stix, available in both Voodoo and Jazzy Honey Mustard flavors. The original pretzels will not be missed.”

Dates for the “deceased” — 1861 to 2022 — could be throwing some shade at Lancaster County and its notable place in pretzel history. It was, after all, 1861 when Julius Sturgis bought a house in Lititz and opened what is commonly referred to as the country’s first commercial pretzel bakery.

Sturgis’s great-great granddaughter Jill Marie Thomas is taking Zapp’s marketing tactic in stride.

“I love it. It’s funny,” she says. “But I don’t think the hard salted pretzel is in any danger.”

In Thomas’s 2019 book, “Twisted: Mindful Pretzel Consumption,” she traces the history of the pretzel back to 610 AD in Europe when historians believe a monk came up with the snack while experimenting with dough. She writes about Julius Sturgis as well as Marriott “Tom” Sturgis, her grandfather. The latter founded the bakery in Reading that today offers plenty of traditional pretzels but has also added choices like honey mustard and onion pretzel pieces and even a soy variety.

Given that Julius Sturgis was an innovator, Thomas likes to imagine he’d have been onboard with all the 21st Century variations on the basic pretzel theme. But given how focused he was on a single product, she suspects that had someone told him about all the pretzel varieties that would one day appear, it would probably be like someone telling him humans would eventually fly.

“I think he would have kept an open mind,” she says. “But it would have been boggled.”

New twists

Pretzels were previously considered a “sleepy” category but are “having a moment similar to craft beer and specialty coffee due to a combination of factors,” reports the online business newsletter The Hustle.

Pretzels, and pretzel pieces, can now be found covered with just about every flavor imaginable. And online shopping has made it easier for consumers to find the one they want. Lack of innovation when it comes to pretzels gave small upstarts a chance to seize an opening and introduce higher-margin options, the publication reports.

“The biggest players in the snack world are paying attention, and ponying up …,” writes The Hustle, pointing to The Hershey Co.’s late 2021 purchase of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc. for a combined $1.2 billion.

That’s billion with a B, for a brand started by Dorothy “Dot” Henke who worked in farming and insurance and experimented with seasoning pretzels in her North Dakota kitchen — first for friends — and eventually for vendor shows. By the time Hershey bought Dot’s, its pretzels were already made at plants in three states. Hershey said at the time that Dot’s accounted for more than half the growth in the snack industry’s pretzel category.

Sales kept growing in 2022. Hershey executives said during a November earnings call that’s in part because the Dauphin County-based company has the connections to get Dot’s into more East Coast stores — particularly Walmart locations.

Flavor options

Just before Christmas, Dot’s snagged prime retail real estate on an endcap at the Giant on Friendly Drive outside Quarryville. Bags of Dot’s cinnamon sugar, southwest and honey mustard pretzels beckoned across the aisle from a prominent display of charcuterie-board-flavored potato chips made in Chester County by Herr Foods Inc.

Herr’s has in recent years rotated through a dizzying array of chip flavors. But flavored pretzels? Not so much.

“Dot’s has done a really good job of finding a niche or a white space in the market. They’ve really driven a lot of that growth …,” says Jim E. Herr, senior vice president of marketing and research and development. “I think you’ve seen a response to that across the board from a lot of pretzel manufacturers to … move more toward the indulgent side.”

The Nottingham-based snack maker experimented with flavored pretzels years ago, phased those out, and is now “getting back into the flavor arena to try and get our piece of that,” Herr says.

Butter twists were one recent step back in that pretzel direction. Then, this month, Herr’s unveiled two seasoned versions of its mini pub style pretzels: honey mustard and jalapeno cheddar.

Herr says while there may be some crossover, in general, flavored pretzels should be capturing a new consumer and not cutting into core sales of the more classic customers.

The company that owns Zapp’s — that brand with the obit declaring the death of the old pretzel — is likely betting on the same. That would be York County-based Utz, which still offers through its namesake brand plenty of bags and barrels of pretzels that fall solidly within the traditional vein. Utz did not respond to questions for this article.

PRETZEL PIECES Still hungry? Here are a few more morsels to digest. Unconventional customers Herr Foods Inc. didn’t add pretzels to its offerings until the 1980s — long after the snack maker settled in Chester County. Chips were it back in 1946 when James Stauffer Herr bought a small Lancaster potato chip company for $1,750 and set up shop on the Herr family farm. He later moved operations to a former bakery in West Willow in Pequea Township and then — after a 1951 fire destroyed the latter — borrowed money to buy 37 acres for a new plant in Nottingham. “From Nottingham, PA to Nottingham, UK” was the theme of Herr’s marketing campaign when it unveiled a new pub-style sourdough pretzel a few years ago. You’ll still find on YouTube clips of CEO Ed Herr serving samples to over-the-pond pubgoers who call his kind of chips “crisps” but are sympatico on what to call pretzels. Sourdough snacks are also sampled by Herr’s beef cattle that graze near the factory. “Anything that’s unfit for sale that’s produced will be collected and worked into the cattle feed that we fondly call Steer Party Mix,” says Jim E. Herr, senior vice president of marketing and research and development. “That can include anything from cheese curls to potato chips …. So, yes, they eat pretzels.” What about Auntie Anne’s? While hard pretzels are currently grabbing snack industry headlines, it’s a particular brand of soft pretzel that many snack enthusiasts (particularly mall-going ones) associate with Lancaster County. Auntie Anne’s — which Anne Beiler started in a Downingtown farmers market — spent 20 years based in Gap. Sam Beiler, who bought the business from his distant relative in 2005, later moved operations to Lancaster. In 2010, he sold the company to Atlanta-based Focus Brands, which also owns Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzky’s. Roughly two years ago, Focus moved Auntie Anne’s headquarters to Atlanta. Georgia is now mission control for the pretzel purveyor, which has at least one location in every U.S. state but Wyoming. A bright blue wall in Focus’s headquarters is emblazoned with the words: “It all started back in 1988 at a farmer’s market in Pennsylvania.” Pretzel hot spots For the fiscal year that ended in August, the two hard pretzel brands with higher sales than anyone else in the country were Snyder’s of Hanover and Dot’s, according to the trade publication FoodDive. Both brands have connections to Lancaster County’s next-door neighbors. Dot’s is owned by Dauphin County-based candy giant The Hershey Co. and Hanover is the York County town that made those pretzels famous. “In Hanover alone, we are on track to produce 100 million pounds of pretzels this year,” says Justin Matijcio, a marketing director with Campbell Soup Co. That Camden, New Jersey-based company bought Snyder’s-Lance in 2018, bringing onboard Snyder’s of Hanover and brands like Cape Cod and Pop Secret. About 65% of all Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels sold in the United States are made in York County, Matijcio says. Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels are also made at plants in Franklin, Wisconsin and Goodyear, Arizona. Dot’s also has a plant in Goodyear. Arizona is an option for companies that don’t necessarily want to locate in California but who are looking for a place to expand their reach out west, says Harry Paxton, economic development deputy director for the city of Goodyear. Snyder’s of Hanover bakes pretzels there. Dot’s just seasons them and bags them in Goodyear, says Paxton, who is happy to have both pretzel giants. Among the upsides he describes? Lots of free pretzels for community events. ‘Hokum and bunk’ In her book “Twisted: Mindful Pretzel Consumption,” Jill Marie Thomas includes a transcript of an interview with her grandfather, Marriott “Tom” Sturgis. She writes that shortly before his death in 1999, Sturgis decided to refute at a family gathering some of the “hokum and bunk” he’d read about his grandfather, Julius Sturgis. “(S)tories say a tramp passing through Lititz gave Ambrose Rauch a recipe for hard pretzels,” per the interview transcript. “Somehow Julius, his apprentice, got his hands on this. This is pure hokum and never did happen.” Sturgis told his family their ancestor instead took note of how soft pretzels that had accidentally dried out could be kept for weeks with butcher’s paper. “He developed a very mild solution for the cooking process and found how to dry them out in a uniform time and method,” Marriott Sturgis said, according to Thomas’s book. “He discovered a thinner, smaller pretzel was easier to bake, dry out, and pack properly. They also had a delicious flavor.”

Younger palates

Karen Achtermann shrugs when asked about the current flurry over flavor. She says her family’s business — Hammond’s Pretzel Bakery Inc. in Lancaster — has had flavored pieces in its lineup for probably a dozen years. They started with two or three flavors. Now, depending on the time of year, you can typically find about 11.

“We have the people who call themselves pretzel purists. They want nothing to do with any of that. They just want the original pretzel,” Achtermann says. “But then we have people who come in looking for the flavors.”

The latter tend to be younger, she says. And flavors have assuaged more than one visitor who stopped by under the false impression that Hammond’s sells soft pretzels.

“If they’re really dead set on a soft pretzel, you can’t even get them to look around. They don’t want to talk about hard pretzels,” Achtermann says. “But sometimes when they see we have the chocolate-covered and the flavored pieces, then they’re more intrigued.”

A heavenly scent wafts over Hammond’s shelves that hold flavored offerings. Two rooms back, a crew of employees are, with precision and speed, hand twisting pretzels that will eventually tumble out of an oven and down a small conveyor belt in full view of shoppers. The unassuming bakery — tucked in behind some homes on West End Avenue — doesn’t have the space to handle flavoring, Achtermann says. So pieces are sent elsewhere to be seasoned, tumbled, bagged and returned to the bakery for sale.

“And we have other companies that do their own seasoning. They come in and buy (pretzel pieces) in bulk, take them and season them and sell them through their own business,” she says. “I know of probably at least four companies that are doing that.”

Hammond’s adjusts flavor offerings according to changes in palates. Example: the “Chesapeake” mix — which includes Old Bay seasoning — used to be only a summer thing. Now people want it year-round, she says.

Hammond’s just rolls with the changes in seasonings. Same goes for the more general business seasons of which there have been many in the pretzel world, she says. She’s taking this latest national upsurge in sales with a grain of salt.

Flavor may be getting the attention. But she can’t help but think of the two words she heard often during the height of the pandemic: comfort food. She says she heard them often, especially from customers who hadn’t been to Hammond’s in a while but suddenly had to have those pretzels while stuck at home.

Many trends can impact pretzel sales, she says, adding that charcuterie boards are probably giving pretzels a bump, as the snacks work well with those. Diets can be hit or miss. The time when so many people were avoiding fats at all costs provided a boon to pretzel sales, she says.

“And then, all of a sudden, you’re dealing with Keto,” Achtermann says, referencing an approach to eating that has not been great for pretzel sales.

“All these different diet phases. We’ve gone through ups and downs,” she adds. “But, really, people just always come back around to pretzels.”