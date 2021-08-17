If we told you that a Thai street food pop-up orchestrated by a guy called Dream was blowing into town for one night only, and that night is Wednesday, would you believe us?

You should.

It’s a Lancaster first for Pranom pop-up, the nomadic food venture that’s been roaming the country since 2013, setting up shop outside hotels, bars, music festivals (including SXSW) and microbreweries. It’s also owner/cook/dishwasher/driver Dream Kasestatad’s first time in the Red Rose City. Wednesday night, he and his woks will be set up among the brewing tanks at Cartel Brewing & Blending microbrewery on North Prince St.

Kasestatad comes from four generations of cooks in both Lubbock, Texas, where he grew up, and in Thailand. Pranom is named after his 95-year-old grandmother, who owned a Thai restaurant in Lubbock, and whom he considers a major culinary influence.

“My family has had Thai restaurants in Lubbock for 40 years,” said Kasestatad, who spoke to a reporter from his car en route to Lancaster. "Without our family, there would be no Thai food in Lubbock.”

As an out-of-work actor in Los Angeles in 2010, Kasestatad, then 30, turned to what he knew like the back of his hand – cooking – to pay the rent. From his apartment, he would whip up his family’s classic noodle dishes and deliver orders on his bicycle. Four months and a lot of hustle later, Kasestatad had saved enough money to buy a used car.

In the ten years since, Kasestatad has crisscrossed the country “at least 30 times.” So far this year, he’s served noodles in 30 cities; when he’s not on the road, which amounts to about six months of the year, Kasestatad devotes his energy to his television and film endeavors as an actor, producer and director. In fact, his nomadic kitchen is what funds his television and film projects, including seven pilot episodes and the semi-biographical "The Noodle Man," a 2019 short film which is streaming on Amazon.

As for the menu, Kasestatad keeps it simple, with two versions of one dish. “I literally do it all by myself,” he said. "Over the years, I learned the hard way, so I will have one dish, with a meat option and a vegan option.” After looking at Wednesday's rainy forecast, he's decided that dish will be rad na, a slurpy wide rice noodle dish sure to take the edge off a dreary day. (Options will be chicken or crispy tofu.)

Consider our chops officially licked.

IF YOU GO

Pranom pop-up

Where: Cartel Brewing & Blending, 928 N. Prince St.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 5-8:30 p.m.

Details: In addition to its rotating lineup of draft beers, Cartel will be featuring a Thai tea cream ale on tap to pair with the food. Local DJ Sky Society will be spinning records. Indoor seating available, with outdoor tables subject to weather conditions, as well as a carry-out option.

Price: $14 per serving.

For more info: instagram.com/pranompopup