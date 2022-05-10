The season three trailer for “Pizza Wars” is a love letter to Far Rockaway, Queens.

At the end, there’s a glimpse of Lancaster County cooking.

Norma Knepp, who used to run a stand at Root’s Country Market and Auction, is one of the competitors in the First We Feast series.

She’ll make a grandma-style pizza and challenge Queens pizzamaker/host Nicole Russell on an upcoming episode of the series, which airs on YouTube.

Knepp was named the USA Caputo Cup New York Style pizza champion in 2016. She’s also competed on “Chopped.” Last month, she was part of a pizza panel discussion at the Ware Center before a showing of “Pizza: A Love Story,” a documentary.

The grandma pie on "Pizza Wars" was one of the first she's made since selling her business in fall 2020.

The trailer for “Pizza Wars” premiered Monday. Fast-forward to the 4-minute mark to see Lancaster’s pizza queen.