As a pierogi purveyor in Lancaster County, Inna Kondramashin is up against a learning curve. “It is a slightly harder market to tap into,” Kondramashin says. “Some people are like, ‘What’s a pierogi? I’ve never had one.’ You’ve got your people who know and your people who don’t. I think it’s probably 50/50.”

The owner of Inna’s Pierogi Shop — who was born in Ukraine and grew up in California among a tight-knit community of fellow immigrants — does her best to educate folks about the doughy dumpling staple of her childhood. She does so at her shop in Lititz and her stand at Lancaster Central Market.

“I always say if you like pasta, you’ll like a pierogi,” she says. “It’s just pasta and potatoes together in a pile.”

Kondramashin’s 10 employees go through more than 500 pounds of potatoes and nearly 500 pounds of flour each week. It’s an endeavor that got its start a few years ago when Kondramashin and her husband, Aleksey, sold baked goods in Lititz. They had the opportunity to add dining space and experimented with lunch.

“We tried a couple other Eastern European foods and people weren’t as familiar with those,” she says. “We’d seen pierogi on the shelves in stores. We thought let’s see if this is a hit. And it turned out to be a hit.”

That was during the summer of 2019. She also used to have a stand in Lancaster Marketplace, where a fellow vendor suggested she and her husband go all in on pierogies and take them wholesale.

“We’ve always run a debt-free business from the beginning,” she says. “We always had an emergency fund, so if anything goes haywire, we have those funds to tap into.”

They dipped into that to pay for a wholesale class and to have bags designed and produced.

“I didn’t have any wholesale accounts lined up,” Kondramashin says. “So I kind of took a risk not knowing what was going to happen.”

That’s an understatement. That was early 2020.

“Like the day before the world shut down I took a picture with my new bags,” she says.

About a week later, a store reached out to see if she would supply some pierogies. The next week, so did another.

“Apparently during the pandemic frozen items were banging,” she says. “I figured, OK, if my first two wholesale accounts were based on an Instagram photo of me with two bags, let’s see if we can get more stores. And we did.”

Inna’s is now sold by a number of stores in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania – including all six Kimberton Whole Foods locations and all 20 Mom’s Organic Markets.

When talking, Kondramashin occasionally slips an accidental “s” onto “pierogies” but typically sticks to pierogi. She says that’s the proper plural for a dish that to her way of thinking is an entire meal.

PIEROGIES, PLURAL While most Americans say “pierogies” with an “s” tacked on the end when referring to multiples of the doughy delight, simply “pierogi” is the proper pluralization in Polish. In this story, we’ve left it as “pierogi” in quoted material, but for clarity, “pierogies” replaces the Polish usage when not quoted.

‘Pierogi day’

Kondramashin believes part of the pierogi’s popularity is the accessibility of its ingredients.

“It’s like, people say, a poor man’s food. You had all of it in your backyard,” she says. “You were growing potatoes. You had your onions. You had your flour. That’s the cheapest product you could get.”

On one recent Friday, Lois Petrey stood in front of Inna’s Central Market stand, reading a list of flavor choices into her cellphone. Among the options: potato onion, mushroom onion, cabbage onion, jalapeno cheddar, kielbasa bell pepper and bacon egg and cheese.

Petrey was reading those to her 70-something brother. The siblings’ fondness for pierogies dates to when they were growing up in Schuylkill County, in what was known as “a patch” – a term once used for a collection of mining-company-owned homes.

“Fridays were always pierogi day,” says Petrey, who now lives in Cecil County, Maryland. Her mother would send her and her brother out the door with pots and their neighbors – many of them Polish – would fill those with pierogies.

“There was no exchange of money,” she says, adding that everyone knew everyone and things would work out in the end.

“The ladies came and tried to teach my mom. But they (the pierogies) would always open up,” Petrey says. “So they’d be floating around with the potatoes.”

As Petrey loaded her Inna’s haul into a trunk outside Central Market, she shared high hopes for that evening’s dinner and fond memories of the patch. Her family moved to Maryland when she was about 10.

“I often wish I’d have stayed up there longer to learn from the ladies,” Petrey says. “I love pierogies. I mean real pierogies. It’s hard to find them. Really hard.”

That’s not the case in cities like Pittsburgh, where entertainment at Pirates baseball games includes people in giant pierogi costumes racing around the field.

Over the past few weeks, parishioners at many Pittsburgh churches have upheld an annual Lenten tradition of cranking out meatless pierogies. They’re stuffed with everything from cabbage to prunes and often slathered in butter.

“Church Pierogi” is the name of a shade of nail polish made by Buffalo, New York-based Gridlock Lacquer.

When owner Lisa Menchetti added Pittsburgh to her lineup of Rust Belt city-inspired color collections, she wanted to incorporate pierogies among options like Golden Triangle and Redd Up.

Pierogi is a traditional Pittsburgh food, but that’s the case for many cities with descendants from Eastern European populations, she says, adding she wanted more specificity.

“I came across something that said the best pierogi in Pittsburgh are made in church basements,” she says. “It’s been one of our best-selling colors of all time. And I’ve never had a Pittsburgher ask me what the name means, so I think it was a solid choice.”

Menchetti says she has heard from some over the years who say the color – which she intended to evoke raw pierogi dough – should be toasted brown to reflect the shade of a pan-fried pierogies.

Pierogies in Lancaster

It’s not impossible to find an other-than-Inna’s pierogi or pierogi-inspired dish in and around Lancaster County.

The Polish Connection food truck out of Wilmington, Delaware, rolls pierogies into Chester County on the regular. Pierogies occasionally pop up as specials at various restaurants. And Zac Nesbitt, general manager of Appalachian Brewing Co. in Lititz, says they’re among that pub’s best sellers. There, the “Coal Cracker” pierogi appetizers are potato and cheese sauteed in garlic butter, caramelized onions and fresh herbs with cracked pepper and sour cream on the side. There’s a pierogies-and-beer-brats combo, too.

Wawa sells something called a “pierogi quesadilla,” which involves mashed potatoes, cheese and other items smooshed between tortillas. However, you can’t walk out with warm, traditionally shaped pierogi from a Lancaster County Sheetz like you can in some Sheetz stores in and around Pittsburgh and Allentown. Sheetz is currently testing them there to see whether they’d work in that chain’s 640-plus stores. “It is not clear, at this time, whether pierogies will expand beyond that test,” according to an emailed statement from Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner.

Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers sold pierogies at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. And pierogies got some attention earlier this month when they were served to about 300 people gathered at Yoder’s Restaurant in New Holland for a Ukrainian refugee fundraiser.

Kondramashin regularly checks on family still in Ukraine. The war can for her be a tricky subject for casual conversation.

“Thank you to all who reached out with your concerns and prayers, we appreciate your thoughtfulness,” she said a recent Inna’s Facebook post. “Please be mindful there are many versions about this conflict. Our main concern is safety for all people no matter the nationality.”

Inna’s has partnered with an organization working to aid refugees. Some customers want to talk about that and more.

“I allow people to express their opinion as they please because everybody has a right to their opinion,” she says.

Kondramashin and her husband both have extended family in Ukraine. Her husband is half Russian.

“So here’s where my opinion comes,” she says. “It’s important that people not think badly of the Russian people who are not actually involved.”

A family affair

Kondramashin met Aleksey in California. His family moved there about 10 years after hers. He eventually moved to Pennsylvania and she followed.

“I have never opened a business before, but I am in my mind and my spirit a very entrepreneurial person,” she says.

“My husband? I had to kind of ease him into that,” she adds. “When we had baby No. 5 and he experienced that freedom, that six weeks at home, he said, ‘OK, we should probably go into business and have that flexibility with five kids.’ ”

They range in age from 5 to 14 and all lend a hand with the pierogies. She herself is one of nine siblings who didn’t typically help when their mother, Tanya, and grandmother Lena got down to business.

“They let us help with a few pierogi, but they were always like, ‘We can get this done faster. You sit there and munch on whatever you want. ... We’ve got to get this done.’ Because there were a lot of us to feed,” Kondramashin says.

Tanya made filling. Lena made dough. The final product was always served on colorful tablecloths.

“They had to be floral,” she says. “That’s something they brought from Ukraine.”

Unlike Kondramashin, her grandmother didn’t roll out the pierogies in sheets.

“She made a sausage out of the dough, cut it into pieces and then made little circles,” she says.

Inna’s, at first, hand-pinched the pierogies but last year invested in presses — something Kondramashin’s thumbs thank her for. Also at the beginning, Inna’s followed Lena’s recipe to the letter. Then Kondramashin tried a vegan diet.

“I jumped in that and was like, “Oh, that means I can’t have my own pierogi,” she says. “So I started messing around with vegan options and adding certain ingredients.”

The vegan pierogies kept winning blind taste tests, says Kondramashin, who credits extra filling ingredients that “gave a little more life to the pierogi.”

Almond milk was a miss — it altered the flavor too much, Kondramashin says. But oat milk worked. Inna’s makes its own because even organic oat milk from the store includes additives and preservatives.

“Our goal was: OK, if we’re going to be a healthy comfort food pierogi, how can we make it even healthier?” she says. “How can we take this ingredient label and make it even smaller?”

For fillings, employees peel fresh potatoes, cut and saute fresh vegetables and source protein from a local butcher.

Kondramashin says nondairy dough does not damage the flavor.

“I still call it my grandma’s pierogi,” she says. “It truly does not have a different taste.”

Her advice for at-home attempts is to avoid going overboard with flour. That can make the dough tough.

Kondramashin says her five-year business plan includes staying a debt-free business while hopefully starting a Lititz-based pierogi cafe.

Inna’s currently uses small grills to heat up pierogies.

“We want to bring back the butter,” she says.