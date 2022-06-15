The Penn State Extension is offering a series of home food preservation webinars through the summer and fall.

Topics of the webinars include pressure canning, atmospheric steam canning and pickling.

Attendees must pre register for the webinars here. Some of the webinars have a fee.

There are also fact sheets about home food preservation available on the Penn State Extension website. A compilation of fact sheets that covers topics such as safely canning, freezing and drying food at home is also available for purchase.

Upcoming webinar dates are:

-June 15- Topic: Pressure Canning. (1 to 2:30 p.m.)

-June 30- Topic: Atmospheric Steam Canning. (1 - 2:30 p.m.)

-July 6 - Topic: Jams and Jellies. (1 - 2:30 p.m.)

-July 6 - Topic: Pressure Canning Green Beans. (6 to 9 p.m.)

-July 13 - Topic: Pickling. (1 to 2:30 p.m.)

-July 27 - Topic: Water Bath Canning. (1 to 2:30 p.m.)

-August 4 - Topic: Tomatoes and Salads. (1 to 2:30 p.m.)

-August 17 - Topic Freezing Foods. (1 to 2:30 p.m.)

-August 25 - Topic: Fermented Pickles and Sauerkraut. (1 to 2:30 p.m.)

-September 19- Topic: Drying Foods. (1 to 2:30 p.m.)

-October 4- Topic: Wild Game. (1 to 2:30 p.m.)

-October 25 - Topic: Charcuterie Accompaniments. (1 to 2:30 p.m.)