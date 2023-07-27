Pawpaws taste tropical yet they’re actually plants native to Pennsylvania and essential for at least one pollinator.

But there’s a short window to enjoy the fruit. Pawpaw season only lasts a few weeks.

There are two chances to learn more and taste a range of pawpaws.

Horn Farm Center’s Pawpaw Festival is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24 in Hellam Township. Tickets for the popular event go on sale online Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County will have a pawpaw workshop 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30 near Park City Center.

Horn Farm Center’s festival will have pawpaw tastings, talks plus tours of the pawpaw orchard.

Pawpaw fruit, trees and pawpaw merchandise will be sold and there will be food trucks and plant vendors.

Last year’s festival brought 2,000 people to the farm. Buying tickets online in advance will guarantee admission, organizers said via email.

In addition, Friday, Sept. 22, Horn Farm Center and John Wright Restaurant, Wrightsville will have a three-course pawpaw-themed dinner with two drink pairings. More information will be shared in August.

While Horn Farm Center has celebrated pawpaws for 19 years, this is a new event for local master gardeners.

“There is in an increase in interest in the pawpaw because it is one of the only native perennial fruits,” says Christa Shoreman, Lancaster County’s Master Gardener program. “People that eat and grow pawpaws love them and are passionate about them.”

“Paw Paw: The Best Fruit You May Never Have Tasted” will be led by Judy Bono. She and her husband Dick manage an orchard of more than 20 pawpaw varieties and help organize the farm center festival. Bono will talk about eating, selecting, planting and growing pawpaws.

The talk is $10 (register online) and will include a pawpaw tasting at Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.