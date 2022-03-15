Passenger Coffee, which operates out of downtown Lancaster, has recently been named the best coffee shop in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report from Food & Wine magazine.

Writer David Landsel highlighted one coffee shop per state, singing Passenger's praises in his writeup.

"There are states where the top pick will be a welcome find if you ever find yourself there, and then there is Pennsylvania, where Passenger Coffee is not only one of the best roasters in the entire country, but also one of the friendliest and most accessible," writes Landsel.

This isn't the first year Passenger Coffee has been awarded Food & Wine magazine's best coffee shop in Pennsylvania; the cafe was also deemed the best in the state in 2018 and 2019.

Passenger has two locations in Lancaster city: its coffee and tea room at 7 W. King St. and at its roastery at 131 N. Plum St. Both cafes are open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"At either location, you will find yourself in wonderfully capable, well-trained hands, and in the perfect environment to sample their precise, exciting coffees, which are now served in better shops all over the country, and sometimes beyond," Landsel writes. "Worth a visit from anywhere."

For more information about Passenger Coffee, and the types of coffee and tea it offers, visit passengercoffee.com.