Craving the creamy coolness of a PA Farm Show milkshake?

There's a chance to get one this week without leaving the county.

Scooter's Restaurant & Bar, at 921 Lititz Pike in Lititz, will set up a PA Farm Show milkshake stand in its parking lot from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Proceeds benefit Warwick High School's senior class, as well as their prom.

For more information, visit Scooter's' Facebook page.