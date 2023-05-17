Sara Jane Parker was a foodie well before the term became a part of the zeitgeist. As the owner of The Petite Palate, a restaurant and tea room open from 1991 to 1996 in the Centerville area west of Lancaster, Parker focused on serving fresh foods and unique flavors made from scratch, as well as elaborate pastries and a wide array of coffees and teas.

Now, Parker is sharing her myriad recipes from the restaurant, alongside family stories, vintage pictures and personal anecdotes, in her book, “The Petite Palate Collection: Memoir and Recipes from the Kitchen of S. Jane Parker.”

Parker will sign copies of her book at Kitchen Kettle Village’s Rhubarb Festival in Intercourse Friday and Saturday.

During its five years in business, The Petite Palate operated as a Victorian tea room, a bakery, a catering facility and a deli in one, Parker says.

To this day, Parker prides herself on the restaurant’s focus on fresh foods, even when that was not necessarily en vogue.

“We were unique because — at the time we were in business — most of the food that was available in restaurants and even grocery stores, for that matter, was what I would call factory foods,” Parker says. “So, foods that were preprepared and sent. All of our things were made from scratch.”

Though it is now popular for cafes and restaurants to offer a wide beverage menu, including many coffee and tea options served both hot and iced, The Petite Palate broke culinary ground when they did so in the early 1990s.

“This was way before Starbucks or any of those other places. We did iced coffee. Our iced tea was mango tea. All of these things were unusual at the time,” Parker says. “Those things just weren’t available. It wasn’t a craze, like it is now.”

While the restaurant offered breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea service day to day, Parker and her team also regularly hosted a variety of events, such as themed teas (including a “lavish high tea,” according to Parker), themed dinners and holiday events. These events often included music, decor and — of course — something delicious to eat.

BOOK DETAILS “The Petite Palate Collection: Memoir and Recipes from the Kitchen of S. Jane Parker.”

By Sara Jane Parker.

FriesenPress.

204 pages.

More info: lanc.news/petitepalate

IF YOU GO What: Sara Jane Parker book signing at Kitchen Kettle Village. When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Where: Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse; Parker will sign books on the patio of the Jam & Relish Kitchen. Cost: Free. More details: kitchenkettle.com.

‘Our whole lives’

Parker’s interest in the culinary arts was sparked early in her life.

“I grew up on a farm, and so I was exposed to good, fresh food at a very early age, and I had an interest in food before I could probably talk,” Parker says. “Most of our activities on the farm involved either fruits, vegetables or animals in some fashion or another, so I had a very early appreciation for food.”

The Petite Palate was a true family affair, Parker says.

“It was a family operation,” Parker says. “Although it was a small operation, it was big to us because it was our whole lives.”

She opened the restaurant alongside her late husband, Jeremy Lee Parker, who died in 2010. The book is dedicated to him.

“He was a designer, so he did all of the creative ideas and so forth, and I executed them,” Parker says.

Her children were also largely involved in the family business.

“My middle son was in college during those years at Elizabethtown College. He would come home every weekend and cook in the kitchen,” Parker shares. “My daughter, who was in high school during those years, did the serving on the weekends. Plus she worked in the afternoons in the kitchen doing some prep work and baking and so forth … Our oldest son, who was no longer living in the house, came and helped us on some of the special events.”

It is fitting, then, that Parker largely credits her daughter with inspiring her to write her new book.

“I have to give credit to my children, and especially my daughter, there,” she says. “She really kind of pushed me in that direction. I had this rolling around in the back of my head for a long time, but I was of the opinion that unless you were Martha Stewart or somebody like that, you really couldn’t do this.”

And a new generation is involved with the book, as well.

“On the cover of the book is one of my grandchildren. She loves to cook, and she and I do a lot of cooking together,” Parker says. “All the grandchildren are pictured in the book in some fashion or another.”

Parker’s looking forward to celebrating the release at Kitchen Kettle Village, too. She says that having the opportunity to sign books there will be like, “coming home.” Parker worked as a product development manager for Kitchen Kettle in the 1980s, before opening her own restaurant — a job she credits with, “honing [her] creativity and management skills.”

“The cookbook field is a very crowded one. My story is one of perseverance, dedication, energy,” Parker says. “All of those things that allowed me to function to open the restaurant in the first place and function during that time period. Then, in the years since, to kind of collect my thoughts and take another big step … . It’s a big leap of faith to do something this dramatic … . I feel very honored that I’ve been able to do this.”