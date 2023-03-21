This year, Outstanding in the Field will host meals in vineyards, on ranches and on a ridge above the clouds overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The outdoor farm-to-table tour will stop in Lancaster, outside Central Market, Sunday, Sept. 17. Leading the kitchen crew is Joshua Manny, chef of the soon-to-open Passerine café.

Since Jim Denevan started his traveling outdoor restaurant in 1999 in California, he’s hosted more than 1,000 meals in 50 states and more than a dozen countries. Denevan saw these dinners as a way to connect people to their food where it’s harvested, shared with friends and strangers, breaking bread together.

Smartphones and technology can entertain us, teach us and show us the world. Yet there’s still something very human about connecting with people and place, he said before Outstanding in the Field last came to Lancaster County in 2018.

“People want to touch things and taste things that are right in front of them,” he said.

That dinner came to Culton Organics in Silver Spring, West Hempfield Township. Prep for the September dinner started in the spring when farmer Tom Culton planted root vegetables and greens. Kevin D’Egidio and Michael Griffiths of helm restaurant in Philadelphia came up with the menu.

This year’s tour starts in May in California and heads around the country plus a few stops in Canada, Italy and France before landing in Lancaster at summer’s end.

“We’re setting the long table just outside the Lancaster Central Market, the oldest continuously running farmers market in the U.S., and featuring local makers from across the region in our table settings,” according to the dinner’s description. “This is the heart of Amish country, where the tradition of handmade goods is still strong.”

Outstanding in the Field gives Kyle Sollenberger credit, for suggesting a Lancaster dinner for years. Sollenberger is co-owner of Passerine, Passenger Coffee and several other businesses. Passerine planned to open early this year at 114 N. Prince St., the former home of Beer Wall.

Organizers also liked how Manny, the chef for the evening, has a passion for working with growers and producers in the region. Before going to Passerine, Manny was executive chef at Local Table, a dining room at Willow Valley Communities.

Tickets for the $375 meal went on sale Monday and quickly sold out. There's also a wait list. The dinner's rain or shine. The last one started in rain inside a barn and moved outdoors when skies cleared.