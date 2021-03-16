We talked to 12 food industry professionals from Lancaster County about living and working in a pandemic, and how the past year has affected them both professionally and personally. From chefs and restaurateurs to farmers and bakers, here are their stories, in their own words.

Meet Meghan Young and Sebastian Schuck, owners of Wish You Well Bakery.

I met Meghan Young last fall in a parking lot on East Liberty Street, where she greeted me with a bag of seasonally inspired baked goodies that I had ordered online earlier that week. Along with her partner Sebastian Schuck, Young is trying to secure financing for a brick-and-mortar bakeshop this year.

Meghan:

Prior to the pandemic, I was a former pastry chef turned student, considering a career change and working as a server to pay the bills. I was burnt out from long hours, low pay and little-to-no benefits for most of my career, despite having nearly 15 years of industry experience and a degree in baking and pastry arts. When I was laid off from my serving job last March during the statewide shutdown, I began to reevaluate my life. The pandemic put a lot of things into perspective — and brought a lot of things to light. Restaurants that I worked at in Philadelphia and Chicago faced public allegations of abuse, harassment, racism and wage theft, validating the reasons I left and giving me the confidence to trust my own instincts. After returning to work in May, similar allegations surfaced at the restaurant here in Lancaster, and it was the last straw. In June, I quit my serving job to focus on building a business that operates in accordance with my values.

2020, in three words: Challenging, transformational, reset.

Sebastian:

When I was laid off from my bartending position during the shutdown, I was forced to take stock of my life and figure out what changes I needed to make. Being able to take time to pause has really put into perspective what is actually important. I’ve always felt on a professional level that I needed to prioritize my job over myself. I’ve been able to focus more on long-term goals as opposed to just getting through the day-to-day. It’s the first time that I’ve put my personal self in front of my professional self.

2020, in three words: Awakening, taxing, perserverance.

Meghan and Sebastian:

Wish You Well Bakery was born during the pandemic, so there was no preconceived notion of how we should operate. We’ve built a business model that allows us to prioritize safety and meeting people where they are, and our customers order online for curbside pickup or local delivery to minimize contact. Since you can’t see or smell our baked goods in person before ordering, we’ve designed a website and social media presence that offers product pictures and descriptions. We’re currently trying to solidify a brick-and-mortar location for the business and look forward to transitioning from an online-only ordering system to a hybrid model that allows walk-in customers. We’re also looking forward to growing the business, creating jobs and building an inclusive and equitable workplace.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Italics indicate notes by Kim O’Donnel.