We talked to 12 food industry professionals from Lancaster County about living and working in a pandemic, and how the past year has affected them both professionally and personally.

From chefs and restaurateurs to farmers and bakers, here are their stories, in their own words.

Meet Corey Woods, owner of Soulcialize Catering.

At 34, Woods, who grew up in Ephrata and has been cooking since his teens, opened his soul food stand at Lancaster Central Market in January 2020, just weeks before the pandemic. A single dad, Woods was featured in an LNP | LancasterOnline story for organizing a school supply drive for his son’s elementary school.

Corey:

Immediately, I had to conform and change the ways of service, according to CDC guidelines, and go above and beyond being sanitary. The pandemic kinda pinches you to make the best and the most of what you have. Since my business was new, I had nothing to compare it to. But if I could start a business and survive in a pandemic, there should be no reason I don’t thrive when things are no longer in a pandemic state. The pandemic has forced me not to take things for granted. It has made me realize that everything we have can be turned upside literally overnight. That we’re really not in control as much as we think. Your health is wealth. Some of my friends lost family. My son, who’s 7, was diagnosed (with COVID-19). It’s weird because I had been cautious the whole time, but there was this one situation, when we went to the barber —not the one we normally go to. I recognized one of the barbers and sat in his chair, and as he’s cutting my hair, he’s sniffling. I don’t think nothing of it until the next day when I feel a little weird. The next day, my son started feeling sick. I personally never went to the hospital, but I did have a fever for a few days in a row, and my son went to the hospital. The house, where his mother lives, everyone got the virus.

Even more than the pandemic was the killing of George Floyd. The killing was, of course, disgusting to see before your eyes, but everything that followed since then and until the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is connected. Personally, I got a lot of attention as a Black-owned business and support as a result. I think it has opened a lot of eyes and has made people realize that that what happened was a modern-day lynching. It is time for change, and it can be done quickly and probably fairly easily with people uniting under one common goal: for everyone to be given the same liberties, treated equally and afforded the same opportunities.

2020, in one word: Unprecedented.

Editor’s note: The following interviews were conducted both by phone and by email and have been edited for length and clarity. All subjects were asked the same four questions. Italics indicate notes by Kim O’Donnel.