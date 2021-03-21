We talked to 12 food industry professionals from Lancaster County about living and working in a pandemic, and how the past year has affected them both professionally and personally.

From chefs and restaurateurs to farmers and bakers, here are their stories, in their own words.

Meet Kristen Richards, owner of Front Porch Baking Co.

I first spoke with Richards a few weeks before the pandemic for a “Women in Food” series. With the ink on her company logo still wet, Richards shared her passion for naturally leavened bread using locally milled flour with hopes of selling in the now-defunct Lancaster Marketplace. By press time, she will be opening the doors to a brick-and-mortar bakeshop in Millersville.

Opening my business amid the pandemic was a huge leap of faith. Although I began with a solid customer base from my time working in Lancaster, I relied heavily on social media and a monthly newsletter to connect with new customers.

I am fortunate to be able to say I have not personally lost anyone due to COVID-19. But I have known a lot of people close to me who have had the virus and who have lost loved ones, which is heartbreaking. When I consider the pandemic as a whole and all the events that have occurred, I find myself only feeling grateful for the chance to continue to make my tangible goals a reality little by little. I have been able to spend more time with my now fiance, our dog Willow and have found the joy of cooking at home again. It has been a focus of mine to look at hunger and food insecurity as a human right and social justice issue so I can further educate myself on how people in our community are being affected.

I am excited to move my business further along as I grow into a space of my own in Millersville. When the time is right, I hope to reconnect with other local bakers and host more bake sales and collectively work together to give back. Hosting two charity bake sales for local organizations really helped bring moments of lasting joy to 2020.

2020, in three words: Empowering, thoughtful, resilient.

Editor’s note: These interviews were conducted both by phone and by email and have been edited for length and clarity. All subjects were asked the same four questions. Italics indicate notes by Kim O’Donnel.