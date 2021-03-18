We talked to 12 food industry professionals from Lancaster County about living and working in a pandemic, and how the past year has affected them both professionally and personally. From chefs and restaurateurs to farmers and bakers, here are their stories, in their own words. Meet Kristi and Devin Barto, farmer-owners of Fifth Month Farm.

Kristi and her husband Devin, who grew up in Manheim, grow organic vegetables on 5 acres in Mount Joy. Their produce had become a fixture on local menus, but the pandemic brought their wholesale business to a halt. They were among a small group of local farms forced to adapt and offer home delivery in addition to their winter CSA.

Kristi and Devin:

What used to be an average number of weekly wholesale orders to local restaurants suddenly became incredibly unpredictable and forced us to lean even more heavily on our online store.

Because the Lititz Farmers Market was canceled last season and we opted out of a Philadelphia farmers market, we put together an online store for selling our veggies and this was what really kept our business going. It was a big change to move to that model, but we’ve liked it so much that we are going to continue doing it. The only downside to selling online is we don’t get to have nearly as many great conversations with our customers in person. We really, really miss that.

As people who grow and handle food, our biggest concern has been focused on not getting sick. The prospect of either of us getting sick or having to quarantine would mean we could not work and then, obviously, we would have no income. With those realities, we’ve worked incredibly hard to prevent ourselves from getting sick and it has meant that we’ve been very isolated for the past year. That has been painfully difficult on so many levels. We are looking forward to getting vaccinated and not having to be quite so isolated.

2020, in three words: Not all bad.

Editor’s note: These interviews were conducted both by phone and by email and have been edited for length and clarity. All subjects were asked the same four questions. Italics indicate notes by Kim O’Donnel.