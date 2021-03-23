We talked to 12 food industry professionals from Lancaster County about living and working in a pandemic, and how the past year has affected them both professionally and personally.

From chefs and restaurateurs to farmers and bakers, here are their stories, in their own words.

Meet Bill Coleman, owner of Elizabeth Farms.

In 2020, Elizabeth Farms expanded beyond its seasonal Christmas tree operation with The Barns, an event venue that includes outdoor seating, bar, retail market and a farm-to-table lunch menu. They also raise Mangalitsa pigs, a heritage wooly breed rescued from the brink of extinction in the 1990s and highly prized by chefs.

It was our first year of operation for the farm-to-table venue. Everything we did was new. Because we’re an open space, we were able to operate without any major issue. We opened Labor Day, which we called “Picnic with the Pigs,” and it ran until the weekend before Christmas. People loved it. We were very fortunate. Part of our vision and mission is that we want to promote everything local. And because of that, we’ve seen greater appreciation from our customers, who are interested in where their food comes from. Our pre-pandemic wholesale pork business was off to a really good start with high-end restaurants, but it dramatically fell off because of the shutdown and related closures. We are now seeing some of this on the rebound, with great interest from restaurants in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

I miss the social interaction; it’s been disruptive for everybody. I love my pigs, but my pigs have become my social circle.

We’ve got a lot of stuff planned for this year. We’re going to reopen the farm-to-table venue on April 8, and it will be open Friday through Sunday, until the last weekend of December. We’re going to have a wellness tenant who will offer nutrition counseling as well as cooking classes. We’re figuring out how to do live music, so we’re putting in a sound system. And we’re building a wood-fired pizza oven that hopefully will be up and running by summer. We just want the snow to melt and the temperature to get nicer. I stopped liking snow when I was 14.

We’re excited for the events we have coming up and to host them without a ton of restrictions and for folks not to have worry.

2020, in three words: Unpredictable, adventure, chaotic.

Editor’s note: These interviews were conducted both by phone and by email and have been edited for length and clarity. All subjects were asked the same four questions. Italics indicate notes by Kim O’Donnel.