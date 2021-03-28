We talked to 12 food industry professionals from Lancaster County about living and working in a pandemic, and how the past year has affected them both professionally and personally.

From chefs and restaurateurs to farmers and bakers, here are their stories, in their own words.

Meet Susan Louie, owner and general manager of Citronnelle.

Louie and her chef-husband Rafael Perez opened their intimate French-inspired restaurant on West Orange Street in the summer of 2013. Since last March, they have closed the restaurant twice, for a combined total of five months. I caught up with Louie just before they reopened for indoor dining on March 5. With a new menu and new employees, Louie said in an email, reopening after a 2½-month closure was “a lot. Like zero to 100 in 60 seconds.”

We had to lay off our entire staff (seven employees). We applied for every loan or grant that was out there. While we were closed (from mid-March until early June), we had to quickly build an outdoor dining space, figure out how to navigate all the new CDC mandates for our business and reinvent our menu for takeout.

We were also very fortunate to have dedicated employees who were happy to return to work, and loyal guests for whom we are so grateful. We received many notes and calls of support when we were closed, and that meant the world to us.

Without getting too philosophical, we felt that the year of “20/20” was very apropos because it literally opened our eyes. Last year forced us to slow down and reassess our lives. It reminded us of what was most important (health, relationships, gratitude, learning) and to not take anything for granted. Life truly is a precious gift, one that is all too fragile, and much too short. We lost two loved ones to COVID-19, with another who may not make it, so it has been quite a sobering year for us.

Like many small business owners, we had been on autopilot for eight years — busy dealing with high levels of stress while putting our own well-being on the back burner. The lockdown allowed us to regroup and take care of our slowly deteriorating health. It was a perfect time to “feng shui” our home as well as minds, bodies and hearts, so we could emerge even stronger and better prepared to face any future challenges. For us, 2020 was a blessing in disguise, a year of clarity. The beginning of 2021 was still a bit rough, but spring, the season of renewal, is right around the corner and gives us hope.

2020, in three words: Challenging, clarity, renewal.

Editor’s note: These interviews were conducted both by phone and by email and have been edited for length and clarity. All subjects were asked the same four questions. Italics indicate notes by Kim O’Donnel.