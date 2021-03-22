We talked to 12 food industry professionals from Lancaster County about living and working in a pandemic, and how the past year has affected them both professionally and personally.

From chefs and restaurateurs to farmers and bakers, here are their stories, in their own words.

Meet Luis Quiroz, owner of Chellas Arepas Kitchen.

Inspired by his late abuela, “Chella,” who taught him to cook, Quiroz opened his food truck-in-a-trailer in 2018 to showcase the street food of his native Peru and surrounding countries of South America. Mere weeks before the pandemic, Chellas Arepas Kitchen earned a spot on The Yelp 100, a list of the 100 top places to eat in the United States based on reader reviews. Together with his brother, Diego, Quiroz hopes to have a second truck in operation, specifically for events, festivals and off-site catering, by late May.

We have two boys. The oldest is 4. My second son was born last March. Because we were shut down, I had a whole month just being a dad. It was an unexpected paternity leave and a blessing for sure. My bond with my second son is stronger. Spending all day with him during those first weeks has blessed the whole family. It was a time to be lazy in a way, no need to shave or anything. But as soon as we were able to reopen, we started on improvements (to the trailer), cleaning and getting ready to be back at work and do what we love.

My boys are at that age discovering the world, and it is difficult for them to explore outside or play with other friends. With the masks, you don’t know if they’re happy or sad, and I think it’s kind of confusing for them in the long run. My wife always says that when she goes shopping, she really wishes she could see people’s faces and expressions. I wonder if not seeing people’s faces for this long is going to have consequences and how it’s changing the new generation. I’m thinking too about the kids in our community and what it’s like not to socialize.

We lost two of our family members in Peru to COVID-19 — my grandmother’s brother’s wife and daughter. We grew up together.

The pandemic actually brought more business because of our takeout model, but at the same time, we lost that interaction of faces and smiles. I feel like people got more distant, as a result. At times, they couldn’t stay and eat at the picnic tables and instead eat in their cars. When one of our employees was exposed to the virus in December, we closed again. During those two weeks, my wife decided to keep making our salsas and guacamole and put them in a cooler on a table with a pay-what-you-can box. We didn’t think many people would notice, but our customers loved it.

My six employees have been the backbone of Chellas. We all got stronger this past year and it has made us a family. Being on the Yelp list last year (Read more: lanc.news/ChellasYelp) helped us in the summer when people came to Lancaster visiting from out of state. There’s this one guy from New Jersey, who made a special trip to Chellas to celebrate his son’s birthday. I couldn’t believe it; I was so touched.

2020, in three words: Uncertain, exhausted, hopeful.

Editor’s note: These interviews were conducted both by phone and by email and have been edited for length and clarity. All subjects were asked the same four questions. Italics indicate notes by Kim O’Donnel.