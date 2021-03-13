In a good year, to work in any aspect of food is a leap of faith — that people will actually show up, spend money and love what you brew, bake, grow, plate, pour, serve or sling so much that they keep coming back. That someone out there understands your vision and tells all their friends, so you get to keep the lights on and keep faith alive. In a good year, it’s a delicate dance, or maybe an interpretative one, and if you’ve ever worked in food, you intrinsically know that you don’t choose the industry; it chooses you.

As we are all painfully aware, the past year has been anything but good. The pandemic has gutted the restaurant industry, as well as the businesses that rely on their success, like small family farms. Research by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board found that employment in the food services and drinking places sector — which includes bars, restaurants, caterers, dining halls, school and workplace cafeterias — plunged 52% from March 2020 to April 2020. That’s 8,700 workers who lost their jobs.

But this pandemic story is not about statistics or crunching numbers. It’s about the people — specifically, 12 Lancastrians — who have held down their respective forts to keep the food coming and endured extraordinary hardships, both personal and professional. It’s about the highs and lows since March 2020, the insight born out of reflection and the occasional glimmer of hope. What follows are their stories, in their own words.

Editor’s note: The following interviews were conducted both by phone and by email and have been edited for length and clarity. All subjects were asked the same four questions. Italics indicate notes by Kim O’Donnel.

We talked to 12 food industry professionals from Lancaster County about living and working in a pandemic, and how the past year has affected them both professionally and personally.

From chefs and restaurateurs to farmers and bakers, here is the first in the series of stories. Up first, Chef Oliver Saye.

Meet Oliver Saye, owner-chef of Homage.

I first met Saye in December 2019 by eavesdropping on a conversation he was having with his daughter. We were seated next to them on a busy night at Callaloo, and, yes, the topic was food. While not cooking full time as chef at the Boys and Girls Club, Saye moonlights as the chef-owner of Homage, a catering company serving up the cooking traditions and dishes of the African diaspora.

Oliver:

I was with my fiancee in Pittsburgh (where she lives). It was the weekend prior to St. Patrick’s Day, and the mayor of Pittsburgh started shutting down everything. When I got back to Lancaster that Monday — and I had probably 40 events already lined up for the year — all those things were getting canceled. Prior to the pandemic, festivals and events were the bulk of my business. I was watching before my very eyes my revenue stream getting shut down. While I was lying in bed looking at the ceiling, I knew I had to think of something. As you know, I have been selling my line of prepared foods at Lemon Street Market. I decided to take that on the road and turn it into a delivery service, with a weekly menu that I would post on social media. And within a few weeks, it really took off. It’s crazy because while other food businesses were shutting down, the pandemic has boosted mine. 2020 was my best year of business.

I was also thinking about the people who couldn’t afford meals. In mid-April, I started a GoFundMe pay-it-forward page, and in a few months, we raised $6,000. We were able to feed a few families a week through HOPE International, plus another 200 meals at the women and children’s shelter at the YWCA, as well as the domestic violence emergency shelter at CAP.

I was part of the 2019 class of Baldwin Fellows (an 18-month program of the Lancaster County Community Foundation). My project was about food through the lens of the African diaspora, so my plan was to travel, from Charleston, S.C., and the Carolina coast (home to the Gullah community) to Savannah and New Orleans. But COVID-19 shut all of that down. I was planning to go back home, to Liberia, last August, but, of course that got canceled. It really did hurt. There were so many things I wanted to do. Thankfully, the foundation is letting fellows use unspent grant money when we can. Africa will happen when we are free to travel again.

My business used to be called Culinary Services by Chef Oliver. Well, it took the pandemic for me to change the name to Homage. My mother is Liberian and my dad Guinean, and when we came here, for them it was all about assimilation. I really was separated. When I went to culinary school, we learned the French mother sauces. Those things don’t apply to us who are from the Caribbean and the African diaspora. We don’t need to make a bechamel sauce! And yet we accept that as a standard of cooking. So with the name Homage, it’s really going back home for me. I realized this is what I’ve been missing; this is who I am.

I’m looking forward to building my brand and looking for collaborations with other Black and brown entrepreneurs in food service. I really want to put the African diaspora at the forefront. I’m definitely getting there. People are starting to notice.