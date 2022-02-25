Norma Knepp’s used to cooking under pressure.

She won the crown as the country's best pizza maker.

She’s welcomed a parade of pizza chefs to her small stand at Root’s Country Market and Auction.

And she’s competed on “Chopped.”

By the time she got the invitation to compete on “Pizza Wars,” everything had changed.

Knepp hadn’t made a pizza since she sold her business in fall of 2020.

Without the business, she didn’t have access to her go-to ingredients from a wholesale distributor.

She was also cooking in her home oven, an electric appliance more than 30 years old that barely reaches 500 F.

Knepp still said yes.

“I thought, this could be the last thing I do in my life about pizza,” she says. “I’m 75 years old.”

Tuesday, she filmed the episode, which is expected to premiere on First We Feast’s YouTube channel in early April. While she can’t yet reveal if she or host Nicole Russell impressed the judges, Knepp still took the time to talk pizza.

After selling her market stand, Knepp kept busy in a full house as children and grandchildren moved into her small home.

Two weeks ago, she was asked to compete on “Pizza Wars.” In the First We Feast show, Russell and another chef battle to see who makes the best pizza in the style of the week. Season two brought Binging with Babish’s Andrew Rea (to make pineapple pizza) and Nick DiGiovanni (to make fast food pies) to Russell’s kitchen, among other chefs.

In the tight-knit pizza community, Knepp already knew Russell, owner of Last Dragon Pizza in Queens.

“Since the first time I met Norma at the Caputo Cup in 2018, We vibed instantly,” Russell posted on Instagram. “We LOVED having you on #PIZZAWARS.”

Just two years earlier was when Knepp won the 2016 Caputo Cup championship for best New York-style pizza.

Knepp’s branched out from her award-winning pizza, yet she didn’t know which style to make for the competition. The answer came in a gas station pizzeria on the way back from helping her daughter move to New York City. The grandma slice there was so good, she mentioned it to the Pizza Wars team. They found their style, one Knepp describes as thin with oiled dough, layered with mozzarella and dollops or rows of sauce on top. It has crisp edges, and is often cut into square or rectangular slices.

However, Knepp had never made it before. And she only had a few days to figure it out.

She hunted for large steel pans and found some in such bad condition, they needed a few days of sanding.

Without a food distributor, Knepp tracked down ingredients at The Country Store in Mount Joy.

She asked for help on an online pizza forum and she called that gas station pizzamaker for tips.

It usually takes two days to make a pizza, from starting the dough to cutting a slice. That didn’t leave much time to tweak her dough recipe.

“The last two days, they got half-decent,” Knepp says.

Sunday, she loaded up her newly refinished pan and dough balls onto to the train and headed to New York.

Before filming began, Knepp was nervous but she had words of encouragement for herself.

“Whether you win or your lose, you’re trying something new,” she says.

Back home in Rapho Township, Knepp has a pizza oven she bought before the pandemic. Once she cleans out a shed, she’ll create a new kitchen just for pizza — not to sell, but maybe to teach others.