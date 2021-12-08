A new flavor will be added to the PA Farm Show's milkshake catalog, which already features vanilla, chocolate and mixed flavors.

The PA Dairymen's Association announced recently that it would debut a black raspberry flavored milkshake for 2022's Farm Show.

The PA Farm Show's food court opens at noon on Jan. 7, a day before the show's formal time open, which runs from Jan. 8 to 15.

🎉 Big news!!!! We’re shaking up a new, limited edition #milkshake flavor for the #PaFarmShow: BLACK RASPBERRY! Get yours Jan. 7-15 while supplies last AND at limited pop ups through Dec. at #Karns & #Kennies. https://t.co/BGe2mOr9jB for more info. #milkshakesmiles #pafs22 pic.twitter.com/TBno9h634B — Pa Dairymens (@padairymens) December 8, 2021

In addition to milkshakes, the PA Dairymen's Association will also have fried mozzarella cheese cubes, grilled cheese sandwiches and grilled cheese sticks, ice cream and both regular and chocolate milk.

Other dairy-related Farm Show events include the calving corner and its educational events, an educational dairy learning space, an appearance from PA Dairy and Royalty Princesses and a celebrity milkshake competition.

For more information about the PA Dairymen's Association, visit padairymens.com.

Black raspberry fans in central PA have a chance to try the new milkshake during the Dairymen's "Milkshakes on the Moo-ve" pop-up events. Here's when they are: - Friday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Karns Foods, 1023 State St, Lemoyne - Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kennie’s MarketPlace, 3463 Biglerville Rd, Biglerville - Monday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg - Thursday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kennie’s MarketPlace, 217 W Middle St, Gettysburg