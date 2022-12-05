Milkshakes from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association are one of the most popular food items at the PA Farm Show, usually served in classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate.

In 2023, the PA Dairymen's Association will launch a new flavor of milkshake at the Farm Show: orange cream.

The PA Farm Show will run from Jan. 7-14, with its food court opening a day earlier, Jan. 6.

If you want to try the orange cream milkshake before the Farm Show, the organization will host several pop-up milkshake events, including one in Lancaster County.

The first 50 people to show up at each pop-up event will get a free milkshake, courtesy of Mechanicsburg window company Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.

- Dec. 9: West Shore Plaza, 1200 Market St., Lemoyne, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A special birthday milkshake toast will kick off the pop-up at 10:45 a.m.

- Dec. 10: Stauffers of Kissel Hill, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Dec. 16: Cross Roads Sale & Market, 5415 PA-25, Gratz, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Dec. 17: Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Dec. 22: Kennie's Markets, 217 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In 2022, the PA Dairymen's Association featured a black raspberry milkshake at the Farm Show.

For more information about the PA Dairymen's Association and its events, visit padairymens.com. For information about the PA Farm Show and its programming, visit farmshow.pa.gov.