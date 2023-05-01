Looking for an excuse to try some sweet treats this summer? The Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail has got you covered.
Discover Lancaster is sponsoring the new app-based trail for this summer. Participants can download a free digital passport to collect points and receive prizes through Sept. 30. Prizes include stickers, an insulated cooler bag, a branded Mason jar and a foam cow named Millie.
Each location is also running specials for those participating in the ice cream trail.
While VisitPA.com previously launched its statewide Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail, Discover Lancaster's list focuses on Lancaster County shops, with one in nearby Lebanon County.
Participating locations include:
— Bird-In-Hand Bakery & Cafe
— Down on the Farm Creamery
— Fox Meadows Creamery-Ephrata and Leola locations
— Good Life Ice Cream and Treats
— Greco's Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream
— Hayloft Ice Cream
— Ice Cream & Coffee Stands at Green Dragon Market
— Isabella's Ice Cream Parlor
— Lancaster Sweet Shoppe
— Lapp Valley Farm Creamery & Café
— Lickity Split Restaurant
— Little Dippers Ice Cream
— Miesse Candies & Ice Cream
— Milkhouse Ice Cream Shoppe at Oregon Dairy
— River Street Sweets • Savannah's Candy Kitchen
— Rolled Cold Creamery
— Scoops Ice Cream & Grille
— Splits and Giggles Cafe
— Strasburg Creamery, Café, and Country Store
— The Jigger Shop (Located in nearby Lebanon County; reopens May 12)
— The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf
— Turkey Hill Experience
— Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolates
For more information, visit discoverlancaster.com.