Looking for an excuse to try some sweet treats this summer? The Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail has got you covered.

Discover Lancaster is sponsoring the new app-based trail for this summer. Participants can download a free digital passport to collect points and receive prizes through Sept. 30. Prizes include stickers, an insulated cooler bag, a branded Mason jar and a foam cow named Millie.

Each location is also running specials for those participating in the ice cream trail.

While VisitPA.com previously launched its statewide Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail, Discover Lancaster's list focuses on Lancaster County shops, with one in nearby Lebanon County.

Participating locations include:

— Bird-In-Hand Bakery & Cafe

— Down on the Farm Creamery

— Fox Meadows Creamery-Ephrata and Leola locations

— Good Life Ice Cream and Treats

— Greco's Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream

— Hayloft Ice Cream

— Ice Cream & Coffee Stands at Green Dragon Market

— Isabella's Ice Cream Parlor

— Lancaster Sweet Shoppe

— Lapp Valley Farm Creamery & Café

— Lickity Split Restaurant

— Little Dippers Ice Cream

— Miesse Candies & Ice Cream

— Milkhouse Ice Cream Shoppe at Oregon Dairy

— River Street Sweets • Savannah's Candy Kitchen

— Rolled Cold Creamery

— Scoops Ice Cream & Grille

— Splits and Giggles Cafe

— Strasburg Creamery, Café, and Country Store

— The Jigger Shop (Located in nearby Lebanon County; reopens May 12)

— The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf

— Turkey Hill Experience

— Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolates

For more information, visit discoverlancaster.com.