The Central Market Trust has announced a new program to help prevent food waste from unsold goods at Lancaster Central Market.

The Kathleen L. Peck After Market program, which is currently underway, allows the public to browse and select produce and prepared items that are near the end of their shelf life, free of charge. The program operates from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Participants are asked to browse tables in a single-file line and take only three to five items at first. They may return to the end of the line as often as they wish and should bring their own bags; none will be provided.

“Our mission includes celebrating Lancaster’s fresh food culture. This is a great way to ensure we’re not letting those resources go to waste,” Melissa Siwiec, Central Market Trust’s executive director, said in a news release. “This program addresses our organization’s food waste and also helps people who experience food insecurity.”

According to Hunger Free Lancaster County, a community coalition of 40 organizations, 9% of Lancaster County residents -- or more than 50,000 people -- are food insecure.

Peck's helped launch After Market in her memory after she passed away suddenly last year. Peck was a member of several community boards, including Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success and the James Street Improvement District Board.

“We’d like to see it succeed and grow as much as it can.,” said Mike Peck, Peck's husband, in a news release. “We really want all stand holders to participate, but more than that, we want to ensure the right people are getting the food.”