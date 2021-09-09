New Holland-based Savencia Cheese USA recently won awards for two of its branded cheeses in a dairy industry contest.

The results for the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest were announced in advance of the World Dairy Expo, which take place later this month in Madison, Wisconsin. Since its inception in 1967, the expo has become the largest dairy trade show in the world. Savencia Cheese USA is a subsidiary of a global specialty foods conglomerate based in Paris.

Savencia’s Supreme brie oval and single-serve brie bites earned second and third place respectively in the soft cheese category. Its Chavrie plain goat cheese log won first in the goat milk cheese category.

According to the company's website, the Chavrie goat cheese log is available for purchase at the Ephrata location of Redner's Markets and the Supreme brie (which is produced at its production facility in Lena, Illinois) is available at Wegman, 2000 Crossings Blvd. and the Lancaster Central Target store, 1589 Fruitville Pike.

To view all of the contest winners, visit worlddairyexpo.com.