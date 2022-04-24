National Pretzel Day is Tuesday, and a handful of businesses are celebrating with freebies and deals.

National Pretzel Day traces its origins to 1983, when then-U.S. Rep. Robert Walker, who represented Lancaster County in Congress from 1977-97, declared there should be a commemorative day for his favorite food — the pretzel.

In 2003, then-Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell declared April 26 as National Pretzel Day.

While this is not an all-inclusive list, here are a few places offering specials Tuesday for the foodie holiday.

Philly Pretzel Factory

As is tradition, this chain will give away free pretzels for all customers on Tuesday. Customers will receive one free pretzel per guest, no purchase necessary, at Philly Pretzel Factory stores and Walmart locations (excluding transportation and entertainment venues.) The company is poised to give away more than 150,000 pretzels at its various locations.

— Philly Pretzel Factory, Shops at Kissel Village, 1006 Lititz Pike, Lititz.

Auntie Anne's

Sign up for the chain’s Pretzel Perks app (which is free to do) to get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel. There are four participating Lancaster locations:

— Two in Park City Center, 1201 Park City Center, on the mall’s upper and lower levels.

— Walmart, 2034 Lincoln Highway East.

— Tanger Outlets, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Drive, Suite 1525.

Hammond Pretzel Bakery

Hammond Pretzel Bakery will celebrate the holiday with a drawing to win a decorative tin full of goodies including a Hammond’s T-shirt, pretzel socks and a glass pretzel ornament. Enter at the bakery store. Anyone who wishes bakery store employees a “Happy Pretzel Day” will get 10% off their purchase that day.

— Hammond Pretzel Bakery, 716 S. West End Ave.

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery

Sturgis, the first commercial pretzel bakery, will offer a special on soft pretzels. Soft pretzels will be $1 each on National Pretzel day, a discount from their usual $1.50 each.

— Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, 219 E. Main St., Lititz.

LITITZ PRETZEL FEST The Kiwanis Club of the Lititz Area and Lititz Retailers will host their annual Pretzel Fest 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Tickets are sold out for the event, which offers more than 20 tastings of pretzels in downtown Lititz. More info: lititzpretzelfest.com.