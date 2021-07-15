If you needed an excuse to get ice cream, you're in luck: Sunday, July 18, is National Ice Cream Day.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation declaring July as National Ice Cream month, and the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream day.

“It enjoys a reputation as the perfect dessert and snack food. Over 887 million gallons of ice cream were consumed in the United States in 1983,” Reagan wrote in Proclamation 5219.

Below are some of the ice cream deals offered in Lancaster County Sunday.

— Scoops Ice Cream & Grille, 312 Primrose Lane in Mountville, will host a “Dollar Scoop Day." The restaurant will charge $1 per scoop of any of the its ice cream flavors.

— To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike in Lititz, is selling Oregon Dairy and Leiby’s Ice Cream for $4.79. The promotion is good for any time in July.

— Friendly’s celebrates Founder’s Day on July 18, and all Sweet Rewards members are eligible for a free medium Fribble Sunday. You can sign up for Sweet Rewards here., and register before July 18 to be eligible for the Fribble.

— Baskin Robbins is offering a free Kinetic Sand Scents ice cream cone container with any purchase of $10 or more, and $5 off delivery orders of $20 or more through their delivery providers.

— Through July 15 to July 18, DoorDash users can get a free pint of ice cream on orders of $20 or more. To get your free ice cream, open the DoorDash app and select “DashMart” or your local convenience store. Then, select the ice cream you want, add it to your car, and use promo-code “ICECREAM” at checkout.

— Dairy Queen is offering $1 off any dipped cone Sunday, through the DQ mobile app only.

— The Lickity Split food truck, based out of New Holland, will offer a special waffle vanilla ice cream with local, fresh peaches and a peach milkshake as part of Terre Hill Days on July 18.

Other ice cream news in Lancaster County

The 4th annual Pursue Your Scoops Ice Cream Trail, organized by visitPA and the PA Department of Agriculture, features three Lancaster County creameries on the southcentral PA route. These creameries are Fox Meadows Creamery, 2475 West Main Street in Ephrata; Lapp Valley Farm, 244 Mentzer Road in New Holland; and The Milkhouse at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike in Lititz.

In 2019, LNP|LancasterOnline asked readers to pick their favorite ice cream parlors in Lancaster County. The Top 12 selections can be found here.